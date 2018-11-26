Canes Get Two Huge Wins Over Thanksgiving Weekend

Cary, NC – This past weekend was great for Carolina Hurricanes fans, with big wins over both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers.

Canes Blow Away Leafs, 5-2

The Carolina Hurricanes picked up a huge win with a 5-2 victory against a very strong Toronto Maple Leafs team. The Leafs are third overall, second prior to this game, in the NHL in points and were the top team in the Eastern Conference. Tampa Bay leapfrogged the Leafs last night with a win over the Panthers who the Canes played Friday night.

This game was a total team effort with all four lines playing very well including the season premier for Victor Rask, solid defense and fine goaltending by Curtis McElhinney.

van Riemsdyk, Williams Open Scoring

The game had a very fast start with both teams flying up and down the ice. The Leafs bought talent during the Summer and drafted great players during their numerous years they stunk. Those years are in the rear view mirror as they are now solid in all aspects on the ice with maybe defense as the weakest part but that’s a stretch. William Nylander, an excellent young center is an RFA that must either sign a new contract by Saturday, December 1, 2018 or face not playing this season. The Leafs can trade him but the new team must also sign him.

The Canes are one team in active talks with the Leafs and with the plethora of good young defensemen and prospects, there’s a shot he could call the PNC Arena his home ice before too long. There’s also a possibility Scott Darling could be part of that trade. The Canes were taking every opportunity to throw rubber at Frederik Andersen, many of them fluff shots with no chance of going in but it was apparent the Canes’ game plan was stay in the Leafs’ end as much as possible and good things could happen.

Andrei Svechnikov, who gets more confidence with every game, was winning battles in the corner and showing his youthful strength out-muscling the Leafs’ defensemen. It was Svech’s hard work that led to the puck getting to the dirty area of the Leafs crease with a melee erupting. The puck slid out with Trevor van Riemsdyk slicing in and swatting the puck innocently along the ice just inside the right post to get the all important first goal of the game.

The Canes were 6-2, now 7-2, scoring the first goal of the game. Just 22 seconds later, Jordan Staal won a face-off, dishing the puck back to Calvin deHaan. deHaan carried the puck up the ice as if he was a deft left wing. deHaan saw Justin Williams beat his defender to the crease then made a sharp pass that Willie redirected high to put the Canes up 2-0. The Leafs cut the score when John Tavares intercepted and ill-advised clear by the Canes at their own blue line and went in on McElhinney all alone and he just doesn’t miss those gifts. At the end of the period, the Canes threw 29 shots on goal which shattered the old team record of 26.

From 29 Shots to Just Two

The ice was slanted the same direction in the second period as the Leafs got off 12 shots with the Canes going cold and having a season low two shots. It’s not as if the Leafs’ forechecking was lacking in the first and they found it in the second, it was the Canes were playing more conservatively, as well as the Leafs who were checking tighter.

McElhinney was up to the task, stopping everything with most saves being redirected to the boards. Picking up McElhinney has been a great move by GM Don Waddell but goalkeeping still needs to be addressed as none of the three keepers on the roster are legitimate #1 goalies, but for now, maybe for the season, Rod Brind’Amour will be going with the hot hand. The defense starred in the second with Justin Faulk, Dougie Hamilton, TVR, deHaan and Haydn Fleury all having solid play.