Concert Singers of Cary Ring in Season with Holiday Pops

Cary, NC – With Winter and the holidays coming fast, the Concert Singers of Cary will help put music fans in the mood with a collection of well-known Christmas songs, iconic movie soundtracks and even some lesser-known songs to match the time of year at their upcoming Cary concert.

Songs Familiar and New

The Concert Singers of Cary perform “Holiday Pops” on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at the Cary Arts Center, together with the Belltower Brass Quintet.

Conductor Nathan Leaf said the music will largely be seasonal and Christmas tunes both the audience and performers are well acquainted with.

“We’re more familiar with the material so it lets us do more,” Leaf said. “But we’re also doing holiday tunes audiences may not have heard before, also songs from stage and screen. These are different arrangements because in TV and movies, they are often instrumental and we’re bringing in vocals.”

Some examples of music from Christmas films the Concert Singers of Cary will be performing include “Christmas Time is Here” from “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” as well as music from “The Polar Express” as well as the stage musical of “A Christmas Story.”

Another new song will be “Little Jack Frost Get Lost,” which Leaf said brings in more humor and balances out the show.

“It’s got the opposite message to most ‘snow songs,'” Leaf said.

This show also features multi-instrumentalist Bill Adams, who will be performing along with the band as well as emceeing the event.

Classic Christmas Song

In addition to the Holiday Pops show in Cary, the Concert Singers of Cary will have another holiday concert as they perform the first part of Handel’s “Messiah.” It will take place at the Halle Cultural Arts Center in Apex on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 7:30 PM.

“It has the themes people know but we’re setting it in a gospel style,” Leaf said. “The vocal lines will be jazzed up and have new rhythms.”

This show will also include the well-known Hallelujah chorus from Part Two of “Messiah.” The Concert Singers of Cary will perform alongside the North Carolina Baroque Orchestra at this show.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos courtesy of the Concert Singers of Cary and Denny Colvin.