Weekend Events: Cary Art Loop, Heart of the Holidays and More

Cary, NC – As we move into the final month of the year, the events starts getting more festive. Celebrate with Cary’s Heart of the Holidays all day this Saturday, as well as Final Friday Art Loop, the Cary Players’ Christmas play and much more.

Remember: The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is every day this weekend and stretches on until Sunday, January 13, 2018. The festival opens at 6 PM at Koka Booth Amphitheatre and is open every day but Monday, with the exception of Monday, December 24 and 31, 2018.

Thursday, November 29, 2018

Cary Academy opens its Holiday Shoppe this weekend, open from this Thursday to Saturday, December 1. 100 vendors will be selling goods at this shop, with proceeds going to community outreach and need-based scholarships. On Thursday, it is open from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Garden Supply Company is holding one of its Sip and Shop events, with wine to sip while looking for gardening gifts for the holiday season. Designers and staff will be on hand to help answer questions and give suggestions, and the whole event starts at 5:30 PM.

The Cary Theater is holding a tribute to actor Burt Reynolds who died earlier this year with a large selection of his films this weekend. Starting on Thursday, you can see The Last Movie Star at 2 PM, Hooper at 7 PM and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas at 9 PM.

Friday, November 30, 2018

Final Friday Cary Art Loop is back this Friday, with local artists holding receptions as they show their artwork in museums, galleries, town buildings and more all over Cary. The shows start at 6 PM and most of them include refreshments.

Morrisville’s Annual Tree Lighting takes place at the Indian Creek Greenway trailhead, with festivities to start the holiday season. This tree lighting takes place at 7 PM.

The Cary Players start their performance of their final show of the year with “A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol” mixing the classic Christmas story with a noir tone all set in 1940 during World War II. The show runs until Monday, December 3, 2018 and starts at 7:30 PM.

Saturday, December 1, 2018

Heart of the Holidays is all day in Downtown Cary. It starts with Santa’s Workshop at the Herbert C. Young Community Center at 10 AM, then the Page-Walker Arts & History Center’s Open House at 4 PM and all culminating with the Town of Cary Tree Lighting at 6 PM with music and more. Also, you can see gingerbread houses on display all over Downtown Cary in businesses and town buildings.

This Saturday and Sunday, Cary Tennis Park hosts the Cary Winter Championships with beginner and intermediate level tennis players competing in a tournament. Matches start at 8 AM.

Garden Supply Company has “Breakfast with Mrs. Claus” this Saturday morning at 9 AM. It includes a continental breakfast, a story read by Mrs. Claus and more. Kids can also give Mrs. Claus a letter to pass on to her husband.

Sunday, December 2, 2018

The Cary Senior Center is hosting a workshop on how to compost with worms, including how to make a kit that attendees can take home. Tickets at $25 and helps the Good Hope Farm. The class starts at 2 PM.

The Cary Community Choir put on their annual performance of Handel’s Messiah at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. This show is also David Mellnik’s final performance as the choir’s director and conductor. The concert starts at 7:30 PM.

Around the Triangle

Downtown Raleigh’s Tree Lighting takes place this Friday at 4 PM at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. There will be food and socializing until 6 PM when Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane flips the switch and lights the tree. There will also be music from carolers.

Raleigh’s Jingle Bell Run is a local tradition and starts this Saturday at 9 AM, with 100 percent of registration fees going to the Arthritis Foundation. Runners gather at St. Mary’s School in Downtown Raleigh to kick things off.

The Durham Nutcracker is a unique play about ballerinas competing for a top spot in a performance of “The Nutcracker.” It takes place at the Durham Arts Council and is presented by the Walltown Children’s Theatre, running from this Friday to Sunday, with multiple times each day.

