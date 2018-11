December 2018 Films at the Cary Theater

Cary, NC – In the final month of the year, the Cary Theater is playing Christmas movies, both new and classic, as well as hosting live dance performances, music and more.

Christmas Films

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – Saturday, December 1 at 7:30 PM

The Star – Sunday, December 2 at 2 PM (A portion of the proceeds from this screening will go to support The Mariposa School as part of The Cary Gives Back Program); Thursday, December 6 at 7 PM; Friday, December 7 at 9:15 PM; Thursday, December 13 at 7 PM

The Man Who Invented Christmas – Thursday, December 6 at 2 and 9 PM; Friday, December 7 at 7 PM; Sunday, December 9 at 2 PM

The Shop Around the Corner – Thursday, December 13 at 2 PM

Gremlins – Thursday, December 13 at 9 PM

It’s A Wonderful Life – Sunday, December 16 at 2 PM; Friday, December 21 at 7 PM

Miracle on 34th Street – Thursday, December 20 at 2 and 9 PM

Arthur Christmas – Thursday, December 20 at 7 PM

Love, Actually – Saturday, December 22 at 9 PM

The Polar Express – Sunday, December 23 at 2 PM

Specialty Programming

As a special treat for the holiday season, the Cary Theater has three unique movie events that are interactive.

Home Alone Quote-A-Long – Friday, December 14 at 7 PM; Saturday, December 15 at 7 PM

Christmas Cartoons and Cereal – Saturday, December 15 at 10 AM

Elf, with Sock Snowball Fight – Saturday, December 22 at 2 and 7 PM

Other Film Events

Motion for Pictures Screening Series, Presented by Triangle Filmmaking Community – Wednesday, December 5 at 7 PM

Cinema Overdrive Series: Blazing Magnum – Wednesday, December 19 at 7:30 PM

Love, Gilda – Thursday, December 27 at 2 and 7 PM; Friday, December 28 at 9 PM; Saturday, December 29 at 7 PM; Sunday, December 30 at 2 PM

Juliet, Naked – Thursday, December 27 at 9 PM; Friday, December 28 at 7 PM; Saturday, December 29 at 9 PM

Live Performances

Music Aura Show – Sunday, December 2 at 6 PM

Tutu School Presents: Starry Night Winter Bravo Bash – Saturday, December 8 from 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM

Joe Newberry and April Verch, Presented by Six String – Saturday, December 8 at 8 PM

Events from the Cary Theater calendar. Photos by Michael Papich and Hal Goodtree.