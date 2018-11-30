Business Bits: Amberly Village, Crossroads and More

Cary, NC – There is a lot of business news this week, with a large number of stores announced for Amberly Village in West Cary, multiple stores opened in Crossroads and more.

Amberly Village

Several stores in Amberly Village in West Cary, anchored by a Publix, are currently being upfitted for new stores: publishing company Postal Annex, bubble tea dessert store Hey Ice Cream, hair salon Fantastic Sams and tutoring center Tutor Doctor.

Also coming to Amberly Village are:

Avalon Nails

Amberly Place Dry Cleaning

Place Dry Cleaning MOD Pizza

Panther Creek Crossfit

Amberly Village Veterinary Hospital

Village Veterinary Hospital Profile Weight Loss Clinic

The Dental Company

Crossroads Shopping Center

Now open in Crossroads shopping center off of Walnut Street, Duluth Trading Co. is now open, selling outdoor and wilderness clothing.

Opening at the end of November in Crossroads, health food store CoreLife Eatery will now have its first Cary location.

Downtown Cary

Signs are now up for Everything Hemp Boutique, a hemp and CBD store in the former Piano Store location on W Chatham St. The store does not appear to be open yet.

Also in Downtown Cary, a consulting firm has moved into the former Elizabeth’s Home and Garden store. There are not currently signs to specify a name for this consulting firm yet.

And near Downtown Cary, restaurant Kathmandu Kitchen is open on NW Maynard Road.

Other Business News

In Waverly Place, hair salon Drybar is opening its first Triangle location. It will open on Saturday, December 8, 2018.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Lindsey Chester and Duluth Trading Co.