Pictures: Christmas Tree Lighting in Cary

Cary, NC – Despite a cold drizzle, Saturday saw twin celebrations on Town Hall Campus in Downtown Cary. The Page-Walker Arts & History Center had a holiday open house and the Town of Cary hosted the annual tree lighting festivities.

Page-Walker: Celebrating 150 Years

From 3 to 6 PM, the Page-Walker hosted their annual holiday party. This year marked a special celebration recognizing the 150th anniversary of the Page-Walker Hotel, the original part of today’s Arts & History Center.

Volunteers and staff in period costumes, Victorian carolers and horse drawn carriage rides took visitors back in time.

Tree Lighting Celebration

Usually, the tree lighting entertainment takes place outdoors. But with the rain, the show was moved inside to Town Hall. The room was packed for an All-Star show of youth performers from Cary.

Lighting the Tree

The drizzle had turned into a cold rain, but a hundred or so hearty souls trooped out into the weather. Everyone chanted “5-4-3-2-1” and the lights went on.

Inside, people socialized and enjoyed cider and cookies.

Story and photographs by Hal Goodtree.