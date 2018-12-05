Weekend Events: Cary Christmas Parade, Food and Flea and More

Cary, NC – The holiday season is in full swing this weekend, with the Cary Christmas Parade, Cary’s Menorah Lighting at the Cary Arts Center on Thursday, the Holiday Pops concert and more all happening this weekend. So start planning now!

Remember: The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is every day this weekend and stretches on until Sunday, January 13, 2019. The festival opens at 6 PM at Koka Booth Amphitheatre and is open every day but Monday, with the exception of Monday, December 24 and 31, 2018.

Thursday, December 6, 2018

Cary’s Menorah Lighting takes place at 5:30 PM at the Cary Arts Center to celebrate Hanukkah. In addition to the lighting, there will be music and food to enjoy.

Garden Supply Company is holding two events at its store this Thursday. You can take part in the Sip and Shop to sample wine and get gardening supplies as holiday presents, and you can take a wreath-making class. Both start at 5:30 PM.

The Cary Theater is playing Christmas movies all this month, and this Thursday you can see the story of Dickens creating “A Christmas Carol” with “The Man Who Invented Christmas” at 2 and 9 PM, as well as the animated nativity story “The Star” at 7 PM.

Friday, December 7, 2018

The Cary Senior Center is holding a holiday potluck. Guests bring a dish as well as an optional gift for a gift exchange (valued between $5 and $10). For people aged 55 and older, starting at 11:30 AM.

Cary Youth Voices are holding a holiday concert “How Can I Keep From Singing?” this Friday, accompanied by piano, violin, chimes and percussion. This free concert takes place at Greenwood Forest Baptist Church and starts at 7 PM.

Saturday, December 8, 2018

The Cary Jaycees Christmas Parade is this Saturday along E Chatham Street with floats, fancy cars, dancers and much more. It starts at 2 PM.

The International Ballet Academy performs the classic ballet “The Nutcracker” at Cary Academy at 2 and 7 PM. They will also perform a concert for children with sensory-related special needs this Sunday at 1 PM.

The Concert Singers of Cary hold their Holiday Pops concert at the Cary Arts Center, with a mix of classic Christmas songs, songs from Christmas movies and stage musicals and more. The show starts at 7:30 PM.

Sunday, December 9, 2018

Downtown Cary Food and Flea is this Sunday from noon to 4 PM. You can find local artisans, crafts-makers, as well as food, drinks and live music, all taking place at Fidelity Plaza downtown.

The Mayton Inn is hosting a locally made market with 35 different local artisans selling their wares, which could make for gifts this holiday. The market starts at noon.

The Triangle Wind Ensemble perform a holiday-themed concert this Sunday as they play along with the animated film “The Snowman.” It starts at 4 PM at the Cary Arts Center and also marks the 20th year of the ensemble.

Around the Triangle

Theatre in the Park holds its annual performance of “A Christmas Carol” at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Cary. The show runs from Wednesday, December 5 to Sunday, December 9, at 7 PM each day except for 2 PM on Sunday.

An Evening with Elves is a kids’ Christmas event at Marbles Kids Museum in Downtown Raleigh. There will be s’mores, activities, games indoor and out. It starts at 6 PM on Friday.

Christmas by Candlelight starts this Friday at the Duke Homestead State Historic Site in Durham. This is a historic tour and visitors can see how Christmas would have been celebrated back in the 1870s. Also enjoy heated cider, cookies, storytelling, carolers and more.

