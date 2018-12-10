Photos From 2018 Cary Christmas Parade

Cary, NC – Just ahead of this weekend’s snowstorm, The Cary Jaycees held their annual Cary Christmas Parade in Downtown Cary. The skies were overcast, and the air a bit chilly, but everyone remained dry and the crowds were large.

In fact, camp chairs could be seen gathering as early as 10 AM in anticipation of the 2 PM start time. The parade started at the E Chatham Street Roundabout and continues with a left turn down S Academy Street, ending at the Cary Arts Center on Dry Avenue.

This year’s parade did not disappoint starting with the new Police Department’s Ford Tahoe with retiring Chief of Police Tony Godwin, followed by Cary Town Council Members and ending with the Cary High School Marching Band.

In between were several Martial Arts Schools, four High School Marching Bands with Color Guards, at least five dance performing schools and numerous scout troops and area businesses.

Santa closed out the show on a float sponsored by Ashworth Drugs and Lynn’s Hallmark.

Enjoy these photos that we took along the parade route.

Have photos to share? Please feel free to post them to our social media pages @carycitizen on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Have a very happy Holiday Season!

Photos by Lindsey Chester.