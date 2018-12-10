Photos From 2018 Cary Christmas Parade

Cary, NC – Just ahead of this weekend’s snowstorm, The Cary Jaycees held their annual Cary Christmas Parade in Downtown Cary. The skies were overcast, and the air a bit chilly, but everyone remained dry and the crowds were large.

In fact, camp chairs could be seen gathering as early as 10 AM in anticipation of the 2 PM start time. The parade started at the E Chatham Street Roundabout and continues with a left turn down S Academy Street, ending at the Cary Arts Center on Dry Avenue.

Grand Marshall Tru Pettigrew

This year’s parade did not disappoint starting with the new Police Department’s Ford Tahoe with retiring Chief of Police Tony Godwin, followed by Cary Town Council Members and ending with the Cary High School Marching Band.

In between were several Martial Arts Schools, four High School Marching Bands with Color Guards, at least five dance performing schools and numerous scout troops and area businesses.

Santa closed out the show on a float sponsored by Ashworth Drugs and Lynn’s Hallmark.

Enjoy these photos that we took along the parade route.

Cary Chamber Master of Ceremonies announcing each participating group at the corner of Academy and Chatham Streets

The Mustang Car Club had over a dozen cars old and new in the parade this year

Graceful Expression Dance Studio

Wool E Bull of the Durham Bulls greeting the crowd

Town Council Members Jack Smith, Jennifer Robinson and Ed Yerha

Mayor Pro Tem Lori Bush throws candy from a Tesla

Mayor Harold Weinbracht driven in an antique car

Cary Dance Productions

Panther Creek High School Color Guard

Panther Creek High School Marching Band

Academy for the Performing Arts dance troupe

The Chinese American Friendship Association dragons

Cary Christmas Parade

Festive Bond Brothers representatives

Green Hope Marching Band

A float featuring the Downtown Park Fountain and the Cary Arts Center from the Cary Swim Club

Green Hope High School marching band

Cary High School’s Color Guard

Rick Kelly of Ricky Rickshaw gives parade-goers a ride

The Jolly old Elf himself

Have a very happy Holiday Season!

Photos by Lindsey Chester.

