Photos: Snow Day in Cary

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

Cary, NC – Snow started falling early Sunday morning, December 9, 2018, dropping at least six inches in most of Cary before turning to rainy mix in the afternoon. We knew our Facebook fans would be outside snapping photos of the #Snowmageddon, and asked for their contributions for a post of snow photos.

We received more than 150 contributor photos on the one post yesterday, and we are publishing the best of the group here today. Enjoy!

Schools were closed for Monday, December 10, 2018. Then, Surprise! More snow today, which could accumulate to be as much as three more inches. We encourage everyone to STAY home as the roads are not in good condition due to low temps and a wintery mix of rain, sleet, and snow. If you do not need to be driving, please stay home safe and warm. We hear by this weekend that temperatures may climb to the 50s and wash all of this away.

Photo by Rachael Anderson Ayscue

Pets

photo by Ashley Arya

Photo by Heather Roberts

Photo by Dawn Marshall Seldon

Photo by Melissa Mills Hubbard

Kids

Photo submitted by Adrienne Michelle Crane Stewart via facebook

Photo by Sarah Sto

 

Photo by Ricci Treffer

Photo by Kristie Almira

 

Photo by Jennifer Ann

 

Photo by Kristen Lynn

 

Photo by Kathy McManamy Edwards

Snowmen

Photo by Vanita Sehgal

 

Photo by Ursula Rothstein Ellis

 

Photo by Sheetal Mishra

Family Portraits

Photo by Kirsten Bilteau Nicholas

 

Photo by Jim Lynch

Landscapes

Photo by Vanita Sehgal

 

Photo by Kinckini Hazra

 

Photo by JoJo Carroll

 

Photo by Melvenia Gray

 

Photo by Jill Marie Fuller

And A Plane De-Icing

Photo by Vikul Gupta

Safe travels everyone. We hope by Wednesday schools are open and life gets back to normal. Don’t drive if you don’t have to.

From your friends at CaryCitizen who are all working from home today.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest information about Cary: search for @carycitizen.

Photo credits attached.

First time commenter? Please read our Comments Policy. Comments are at the discretion of the Publisher.


0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *