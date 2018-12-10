Photos: Snow Day in Cary

Cary, NC – Snow started falling early Sunday morning, December 9, 2018, dropping at least six inches in most of Cary before turning to rainy mix in the afternoon. We knew our Facebook fans would be outside snapping photos of the #Snowmageddon, and asked for their contributions for a post of snow photos.

We received more than 150 contributor photos on the one post yesterday, and we are publishing the best of the group here today. Enjoy!

Schools were closed for Monday, December 10, 2018. Then, Surprise! More snow today, which could accumulate to be as much as three more inches. We encourage everyone to STAY home as the roads are not in good condition due to low temps and a wintery mix of rain, sleet, and snow. If you do not need to be driving, please stay home safe and warm. We hear by this weekend that temperatures may climb to the 50s and wash all of this away.

Pets

Kids

Snowmen

Family Portraits

Landscapes

And A Plane De-Icing

Safe travels everyone. We hope by Wednesday schools are open and life gets back to normal. Don’t drive if you don’t have to.

From your friends at CaryCitizen who are all working from home today.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest information about Cary: search for @carycitizen.

Photo credits attached.