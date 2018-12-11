Guide to Chocolate Chip Cookies In and Around Cary

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – As a well-known treat, chocolate chip cookies allow for a infinite amount of refreshment, reinvention and refinement. With that, here are some places in and around Cary that are putting their stamp on the age-old treat!

Happycakes Cupcakery

Be prepared to share this plate-sized treat or maybe you want to treat this as a personal challenge! Happycupcakes’ giant chocolate chip cookie is thin but deceptively dense.

The chips are more smashed into the cookie than gently placed, giving those with a sweet tooth more of an opportunity get a burst chocolate in each bite. Breaking it apart is a must if you’re planning to dunk it in milk.

Happycakes Cupcakery, 9958 Chapel Hill Rd, Cary, NC 27513, (919) 694-5251

Annelore’s German Bakery

Annelore’s chocolate chip cookie is more reasonably sized and crispy. The chips are tucked away in the cookie providing a surprised feeling with every bite.

Its sturdiness makes it ideal for a good milk dunking.

Annelore’s German Bakery, 308 W Chatham St, Cary, NC 27511, (919) 267-6846

La Farm Bakery

The brown sugar comes across clearly in La Farm’s chocolate chip cookie. The dense cookie teeters between being a crispy cookie on the outside and a chewier one on the inside.

The tinier chips are scattered throughout the cookie, some peeking out from the top, while the rest are scattered at the bottom.

La Farm Bakery, 220 W Chatham St, Cary, NC 27511, (919) 650-3117

Story and photos by Henry Solorzano.