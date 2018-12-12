Weekend Events: Nutcracker Ballet, Christmas Movies and More

Cary, NC – As we get closer and closer to the end of the year, there are more festive events coming to Cary. The Cary Ballet Company performs The Nutcracker all weekend at the Cary Arts Center, the Cary Theater has a variety of Christmas movies screening including the first “Home Alone Quote-A-Long,” the Concert Singers of Cary are performing parts of Handel’s Messiah and much more.

Remember: The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is every day this weekend and stretches on until Sunday, January 13, 2019. The festival opens at 6 PM at Koka Booth Amphitheatre and is open every day but Monday, with the exception of Monday, December 24 and 31, 2018.

Thursday, December 13, 2018

The Cary Arts Center is hosting children’s entertainer and mime Antonio Rocha with a variety of characters, sound effects and physical storytelling in his “Kailedoscopia” show. The event starts at 11 AM and is part of the Marvelous Music Family Series.

The Cary Senior Center has its Winterfest concert with the Cary Town Band performing music for Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year’s and more. It is free to attend for people aged 50 and older and it starts at 7:30 PM.

The Cary Theater is playing Christmas movies, both new and classic, this weekend. Starting on Thursday, the 1940 Christmas romance “The Shop Around the Corner” plays at 2 PM, the animated nativity story “The Star” at 7 PM and the Christmas horror classic “Gremlins” at 9 PM.

Friday, December 14, 2018

The Cary Ballet Company performs the famous Christmas ballet “The Nutcracker” at the Cary Arts Center throughout the weekend. Performances start this Friday at 11 AM and 7 PM.

The Herbert C. Young Community Center is hosting “Mad Dash Babysitting” for parents who want to do shopping or have a night out around the Christmas season. Children are cared for by the Cary Teen Council and there are food and games. All children must be toilet trained and it runs from 5:30 to 9:30 PM.

The Cary Theater is creating a new holiday tradition with the “Home Alone Quote-A-Long.” At this screening, filmgoers will not only be encouraged to quote the iconic lines along with the movie but also will have props to help interact. This screening takes place at 7 PM on Friday and Saturday.

Saturday, December 15, 2018

Good Hope Farm is holding a volunteer work day to help with mulching and other Winter farming tasks. Tools, water and food will be provided and no farming or gardening experience is necessary. The volunteer work day runs from 9 AM to noon.

The Cary Theater is playing Christmas cartoons this Saturday, encouraging people to get in the mood of the holidays by wearing their pajamas and eating cereal in the theater while watching. The screening starts at 10 AM.

The Concert Singers of Cary perform the first part of Handel’s “Messiah” as well as the “Hallelujah” chorus this Saturday. The concert takes place at the Halle Cultural Arts Center at 7:30 PM.

Around the Triangle

A Trailer Park Christmas is an annual tradition with a fun, interactive comedy play running until Sunday, December 23, 2018 from Thursday to Sunday. It takes place at N.C. State University Frank Thompson Hall, starting at 7:30 PM and 2 PM on Sundays.

Moonlight Stage Company in Raleigh is hosting a holiday sketch comedy show this Friday and Saturday. These shows are for audiences aged 16 and older and starts at 8 PM both nights.

The Durham Performing Arts Center holds Ira David Wood III’s musical adaptation of “A Christmas Carol,” running until Sunday, December 16. It runs at 7 PM Wednesday through Friday, 2 and 7 PM on Saturday and 2 PM on Sunday.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree and Denny Colvin.