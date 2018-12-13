Waltonwood Cary Parkway Hosting Holiday Bazaar

Cary, NC – The deadline for holiday shopping will be here before you know it. This weekend at Waltonwood Cary Parkway, you can shop for friends and family while also getting free snacks and helping to donate to the Alzheimer’s Association and Dementia Alliance.

Holiday Shopping

The Holiday Bazaar takes place on Saturday, December 15 from noon to 4 PM at Waltonwood Cary Parkway. LaQuita Dunn, Waltonwood’s life enrichment director, said the senior living community held its first shopping fundraiser last year with a Fall Bazaar.

“It was great. We had lots of shoppers come here and the residents loved it,” Dunn said.

At the marketplace, visitors can shop from vendors selling everything from jewelry to cosmetics. Instead of paying a fee to have a table at the bazaar, Dunn said vendors will pay a donation, going to the the Alzheimer’s Association and Dementia Alliance in North Carolina.

To make the event itself festive, Dunn said it will all take place in their main hallway, which has decorations and a Christmas tree.

“We will have holiday raffles, holiday music, and there’s going to be an egg nog bar, a hot chocolate bar and a cookie bar, all free,” Dunn said.

Joining In the Festivities

In addition to the vendors with tables at the event, there will be two tables for Waltonwood residents.

“They will be selling handmade crafts and baked goods they’ve made,” Dunn said. “We’re holding a baking event on Thursday and then early on Friday to prepare.”

Handmade crafts include hats and mittens, knitted by residents.

Not only are the residents enjoying making items to sell at the bazaar, Dunn said, but they like shopping there as well.

“Not all of them can get out to go shop so they love to have vendors come to them directly,” Dunn said. “We also help with wrapping here.”

The Holiday Bazaar is open to the public. Waltonwood Cary Parkway is located at 750 SE Cary Pkwy.

Story by Michael Papich. Photo courtesy of Waltonwood Cary Parkway.