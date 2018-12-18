Business Bits: Waverly Place, Parkside Town Commons and More

Cary, NC – As 2018 comes to an end, there are several pieces of business news in Cary as many new shops and stores are opening or announced they are coming to town.

Waverly Place

Two new businesses are opening in Waverly Place by the end of December. One of those is Green4Life, an eco-friendly clothing, bedding and home decor store, which is now open.

The other is dessert store Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

Parkside Town Commons

Comedy club Improv Raleigh is opening at Parkside Town Commons next week, with shows and events listed starting Friday and Saturday, December 28 and 29, with comedian and actor Ken Jeong.

Opening in January in Parkside Town Commons is restaurant Sushi at the Park.

MacGregor Village

In MacGregor Village, off of Tryon Road, is Indian dessert restaurant and café Asali Desserts and Cafe. It is set to open in early 2019.

Other Business News

Triangle Table Tennis, located in Morrisville off of Chapel Hill Road, now has a new owner. Michael Levene, formerly Triangle Table Tennis’ director of marketing and coaching is now the table tennis center’s president.

