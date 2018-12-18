Food For the Birds: Bird Seed Wreath

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – We usually write about food for human consumption, but this post is about making some food available outside for our feathered friends. But while you’re at it, this is a lovely addition to your yard and can even be considered festive.

I saw this idea originally because my friend Karen Thor, posted a wreath she made like this a few weeks ago on her Instagram account. I asked her for the “How-To” and the result is this post. Thanks Karen!

To Make

Ingredients:

Three blocks of suet

Four pounds good quality birdseed

Six oz Dried Cranberries

Six oz peanuts or other nuts

1/4 cup cayenne pepper (optional) good for keeping away squirrels

Handful or fresh cranberries (for color)

Instructions

Break up the blocks of suet into chunks and melt them in the microwave to soften

Using a big bowl, mix together the birdseed and suet

Add in the berries and nuts

Get a bundt pan and place the handful of fresh cranberries in the bottom

Using a bundt pan, add half of the seed mixture

Place a eight-inch wire wreath form on top

Attach a loop of wire to function as your hanger (Any wire will do, but green wreath wire is best)

Place the rest of the seed mixture over all of that, and press down to pack tightly

Place in your refrigerator or freezer for at least 24 hours

Remove from refrigerator and place a plate over the top

Invert and wreath should come right out

Now you can go hang this anywhere out in your yard for days of wonderful winter bird watching. You can say happy holidays to your Wildlife Habitat.

Post photos of wreaths you make in the comments or to our social media channels @carycitizen or @foodcary.

Photo by Karen Thor.