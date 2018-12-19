Weekend Events: Christmas Events, Nutcracker Ballet and More

Cary, NC – It’s the final weekend before Christmas and there are a variety of festive events in Cary, from Christmas movies at the Cary Theater to the Nutcracker at the Cary Arts Center and more.

Remember: The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is every day this weekend and stretches on until Sunday, January 13, 2019. The festival opens at 6 PM at Koka Booth Amphitheatre and is open every day but Monday, with the exception of Monday, December 24 and 31, 2018.

Thursday, December 20, 2018

This weekend, at Crossroads Plaza at Crossroads, you can get your Christmas presents wrapped for free. Volunteers wrapping presents will also be accepting donations for Second Chance Pet Adoption. This will be open until Sunday, December 23, 2018 and runs from noon to 9 PM.

The Cary Theater is playing Christmas movies this entire weekend. It starts on Thursday with the classic “Miracle on 34th Street” at 2 and 9 PM and the animated children’s “Arthur Christmas” at 7 PM.

St. Francis United Methodist Church is holding its monthly discussion of the book “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander. It is open to everyone and it starts at 7 PM.

Saturday, December 22, 2018

The Cary Arts Center is hosting the Campaneria Ballet Company as they perform the classic Christmas ballet “The Nutcracker” with a performance at 1 and 6:30 PM.

The Cary Theater is, for the second year, screening the Christmas comedy “Elf” with a snowball fight with rolled up socks. The socks will then be donated to Dorcas Ministries. This interactive film event takes place at 2 and 7 PM.

Around the Triangle

The North Carolina Symphony Pops Series is bringing the Holiday Cirque Spectacular to Downtown Raleigh this Friday and Saturday at Meymandi Concert Hall. This show mixes the symphony with the circus and runs at 8 PM on Friday and 3 and 8 PM on Saturday.

A Trailer Park Christmas has its final series of shows this weekend. This interactive comedy play takes place at Frank Thompson Hall at NC State University and takes place at 7:30 PM except for Sundays when it is at 2 PM.

The Santa Train runs at Durham’s Museum of Life + Science all this weekend. Meet Santa and his elves, get hot chocolate, enjoy arts and crafts and more.

