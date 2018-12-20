January 2019 Films at the Cary Theater

Cary, NC – To start off 2019, the Cary Theater has a wide variety of informative and fascinating documentaries, as well as classic James Dean films and live music and comedy shows.

Documentaries

Monrovia, Indiana – Thursday, January 3 at 2 and 7 PM; Friday, January 4 at 9 PM; Sunday, January 6 at 2 PM

Always at the Carlyle – Friday, January 4 at 7 PM

Free Solo – Thursday, January 10 at 2 PM; Sunday, January 13 at 2 PM; Thursday, January 17 at 7 PM; Friday, January 18 at 9:15 PM; Saturday, January 19 at 9:15 PM

Happy & Minimalism (Environmentally Speaking series) – Thursday, January 10 at 7 PM

I Am MLK Jr. – Thursday, January 17 at 2 and 9:15 PM; Friday, January 18 at 7 PM; Saturday, January 19 at 7 PM;

Al, My Brother (Dreamfest 2019) – Sunday, January 20 at 2 PM

Maria By Callas – Thursday, January 24 at 2 and 7 PM; Sunday, January 27 at 2 PM

Double Take: The Art of Elizabeth King (local documentary) – Saturday, January 26 at 7 PM

Film Events

South & East Asian Hollywood Film Festival, Presented by NCISAFF – Saturday, January 5 at noon

Rebel Without A Cause – Thursday, January 24 at 9:30 PM

East of Eden – Thursday, January 31 at 2 PM

Live Shows

Rod Abernethy & Danny Gotham, presented by Six String – Friday, January 11 at 8 PM

Comedy Night with Hannah Hogan & Brent Blakeney – Saturday, January 12 at 8 PM

The Bluegrass Experience, presented by Six String – Friday, January 25 at 8 PM

Events at the Cary Theater. Photos by Hal Goodtree and Michael Papich.