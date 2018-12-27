Weekend Events: Kwanzaa, Cary Art Loop and More

Cary, NC – We are now in the awkward gap in between Christmas and New Year’s Eve but there are still lots of fun things to do around Cary this weekend before you prepare for the end of year celebrations on Monday, including Final Friday Art Loop, the annual Kwanzaa celebration and much more.

Remember: The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is every day this weekend and stretches on until Sunday, January 13, 2019. The festival opens at 6 PM at Koka Booth Amphitheatre and is open every day but Monday, with the exception of Monday, December 24 and 31, 2018.

Thursday, December 27, 2018

The Cary Theater is done with its run of Christmas movies and is now playing the Gilda Ratner documentary Love, Gilda starting at 2 and 7 PM on Thursday as well as the romantic drama Juliet, Naked at 9 PM.

CineBowl in Parkside Town Commons is holding its bi-monthly comedy night on Thursday night. Doors open at 8 PM.

Friday, December 28, 2018

The 24th Annual Kwanzaa Celebration takes place at the Cary Arts Center this Friday, presented by the Ujima Group, Inc. This year’s theme is “Working to Create a Kinder and Gentler World” and includes music, dancing, a vendor market and a kids’ area. Doors open at 11 AM and performances start at 11:15 AM.

The final Cary Art Loop of 2018 is this Friday, with locations all over Cary including galleries, museums, town facilities and more hosting local artists with exhibits and receptions. Events start at 6 PM.

The Raleigh Improv at Parkside Town Commons opens this weekend, with two shows with comedian and actor Ken Jeong. The shows are 7:30and 9:45 PM on Friday and 7 and 9:30 PM on Saturday.

A Motown Christmas is a festive concert event featuring music from the Motown era as well as Christmas classics. It takes place at the Cary Arts Center at 8 PM and runs from Friday to Sunday.

Around the Triangle

Dancing with the Stars comes to Raleigh live at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. See some of the best ballroom dancers in the world show off both ballroom and modern dance styles. The show starts at 8 PM this Friday.

Durty Bull Brewery in Durham is holding a party to release its new beer, the “Bad Haircut” coconut porter. It starts at 4 PM on Friday.

