New North Carolina FC Coach Brings Experience From Managing National Team

Cary, NC – Dave Sarachan, former United States National Men’s Soccer Team manager, is now the new head coach of North Carolina FC as the soccer team gets ready for the new season.

North Carolina FC selected Sarachan as the team’s new head coach in December, replacing former head coach Colin Clarke. Sarachan was formally introduced to fans and the media on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at WakeMed Soccer Park.

“Dave has been a highly respected leader for both club and country at every stop during his career and knows what it takes to grow a club, develop world class young talent, and win. This is a huge moment for everyone that loves North Carolina Football Club and for soccer in the state of North Carolina,” said NCFC President and General Manager Curt Johnson.

Sarachan said he was first acquainted with NCFC when the U.S. men’s national team played a game in Cary in March 2018. At that game, the national team beat Paraguay 1-0 and attendance sold out at Sahlen’s Stadium.

“After my time here, which included a one-day press event, a training camp and a game, I came away very impressed,” Sarachan said. “I got a real sense of the whole project of NCFC. I was impressed with everything from the people to the mission of the club, the facilities and the tie in with NCFC Youth.”

In addition to his experience as the national men’s team manager, Sarachan was head coach of the Major League Soccer team the Chicago Fire. While Sarachan was head coach, the Fire won the Supporters’ Shield and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Sarachan also earned the MLS Coach of the Year Award in 2003 while coaching the Fire.

“My first order of business is to get to know the returning players and recruit quality players to the team. We will begin to get to know one another and build a positive culture within the team on and off the field,” Sarachan said. “There will be a lot of demands for the players and coaches to bring their best every day. We have to build a team that’s going to be successful, and that requires concentration and hard work.”

Other changes to NCFC’s coaching include making NCFC Youth Academy Director John Bradford an assistant coach in addition to his youth academy duties. Also, Goalkeeper Coach Nic Platter is now assistant general manager, in addition to keeping his goalkeeper coach position.

NCFC play at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park at 101 Soccer Park Dr. in Cary. Their first home game of 2019 is Saturday, March 9 against Louisville City FC at 4 PM.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos courtesy of North Carolina FC.