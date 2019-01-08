Taste Desserts Brings Southern Bakery to Cary

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – Taking influences from across the South as well as New York, Taste Desserts is a new bakery in Cary that promises Southern hospitality and unique flavors and tastes.

Southern Elegance in Desserts

Taste Desserts opened in November 2018 as a family run bakery here in Cary, taking online orders, pick-ups and deliveries as well as catering for corporate events.

Owner Sara Bishop said her family has recipes that take influence from North Carolina, Kentucky and New York, which can be seen in one of their signature desserts, the Bourbon Trail Pecan Pie.

“It’s not like your typical Southern pecan pie. It’s unique,” Bishop said. “It’s also free-standing and is not held together in a pie tin.”

Bishop said they also bring out more flavor in their pies with ingredients such as real butter and pecans sourced from local growers.

Other examples include their scones, which are made as a twist on Southern biscuits, and their Chocolate Truffle Cake, which is based on a New York-style recipe to bring out more sharp and sophisticated flavors.

“We focus on customer service and our attention to detail,” Bishop said. “We want to be the go-to if you have a dinner party and you need something.”

Taste Desserts currently operates out of a home bakery but Bishop said the plan is to grow to move into a commercial space.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos courtesy of Taste Desserts.