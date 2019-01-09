Weekend Events: Chinese Lantern Festival, Live Music & Comedy and More

Cary, NC – This weekend is the final one for this run of the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival at Koka Booth Amphitheatre. In addition to the festival, you can also see live music and comedy at the Cary Theater, shop at the weekend farmers’ markets and more.

Thursday, January 10, 2019

The Cary Town Council is holding its first regular meeting of the year this Thursday at 6:30 PM. It’s open to the public and it’s a good way to learn what is going on around town. The meeting is at Cary Town Hall.

The Environmentally Speaking Series returns to the Cary Theater with a screening of the documentaries “Happy” and “Minimalism” about how to live happy and minimally. It starts at 7 PM.

Friday, January 11, 2019

Raleigh Improv at Parkside Town Commons is hosting comedian Mo Amer, performing from Thursday to Sunday, with multiple shows on Friday and Saturday.

The Cary Theater is hosting acoustic musicians Rod Abernethy and Danny Gotham. Both have won awards for their guitar-playing and musical skills and perform at 8 PM, presented by Six String.

Saturday, January 12, 2019

Shop at the local farmers markets this Saturday, with the Cary Downtown Farmers Market at the Ivey Ellington House on W Chatham Street and the Western Wake Farmers Market by the Morrisville Town Hall, starting at 9 and 9:30 AM respectively.

Comedians Hannah Hogan and Brent Blakeney perform at the Cary Theater this Saturday. The show starts at 8 PM.

East Coast Gaming on Nottingham Drive is holding a “Parents Night Out” with board games, crafts and a pizza dinner for kids aged six to 14. It runs from 6 to 9:30 PM.

Sunday, January 13, 2019

This is the final day of the Chinese Lantern Festival at Koka Booth Amphitheatre. It runs all week long, except for Monday, until this Sunday. In addition to LED lantern displays, there will be Chinese acrobatics, dancing, juggling and more, running from 6 to 10 PM.

Around the Triangle

The Ritz in Raleigh hosts a tribute to Pink Floyd with covers of the influential psychedelic band’s music. The show starts at 8 PM this Friday.

The Google Fiber Space in Downtown Raleigh is holding a talk on human trafficking in the area with Sharon Jai Simpson-Joseph, founder of Wings UpRising as well as members of the MLK, Jr. Task Force of Cary. It is free to attend and there will be refreshments and it starts at 7 PM this Saturday.

The Durham Performing Arts Center is showing a live performance of Fiddler on the Roof all this weekend, as part of the tour direct from Broadway. The famous musical runs at different times each day, with multiple shows a day on Saturday and Sunday.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar.