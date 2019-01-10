Guide to Noodles in Cary

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – Noodles! It’s the time of year when few things sound as satiating and reassuring as a steamy bowl of noodles bathed in fragrant, salty brine. Whether your flavor-mood is Thai, Vietnamese, Japanese or Szechuan, Cary has you covered. Read on to see how Cary gets its Noodle on.

Noodle Boulevard

Hidden away in an obscure little strip mall off of Harrison, Noodle Boulevard might have been relegated to the bins of Cary restaurant history, were their soups not so extraordinary. Instead, this tiny little place is generally pretty packed, even on weeknights with folks happily slurping away.

Try the Bangkok Ramen, the perfect combination of Shrimp and BBQ pork, floating atop a gorgeous mound of ramen noodles in a salty, slightly tangy broth that you can spice up to your liking.

Another winner is the Curry Ramen: noodles and roast chicken in a coconut broth. It might sound like an odd combo but you’ve got to trust me here. This plus a ginger beer is my go-to when I’m needing solace through food. A family-owned joint with unwaveringly friendly service.

Noodle Boulevard – 919 N Harrison Ave.

Phở Vietnam

Sometimes only the light touch of Phở, the traditional soup of Vietnam will do. The delicate noodles shrouded in fresh basil, onions, cilantro and the protein of your choice are actually secondary to the broth. Phở broth is unlike anything else, and you’ll understand why if you ever attempt to make the real stuff yourself.

Onions, rock sugar, anise, and ginger join together and elevate ordinary soup bones to something sublime. Once you get a craving for this stuff, there is no shaking it, just relent.

Phở Vietnam serves up gorgeous Phở in chicken, beef and vegetarian varieties, with allllll the tasty fixins’. Don’t miss the BBQ Pork Bánh mì sandwich; even if you’re full, it will make a perfect lunch tomorrow when you are remembering your soup fondly. If you’re feeling indulgent, head across the street to Baker’s Dozen and grab yourself the best apple fritter you’ve had in ages.

Phở Vietnam – 1284 Buck Jones Rd.

Yuri Japanese

Perhaps better known for its Sushi offerings and Ahi Tower, Yuri can also put out a mean Udon soup. The Tempura Udon is my go-to although other varieties are available.

This is where you want to go on a blustery afternoon before a trip to Trader Joe’s, when you need some soul-soothing warmth that seeps into your bones and bolsters you through the chill. The tempura is always light and crispy, and there is something really satisfying about the texture of the slippery, almost chewy udon noodle.

Yuri Japanese – 1361 Kildaire Farm Rd.

Story and photos by Melodie Alsberg.