Snow in Cary This Weekend Unlikely

Cary, NC – With temperatures dropping and high winds blowing, there is talk of snow in Cary this weekend as rain comes. Well, good news or bad news depending on who you are, but weather forecasts make snow in Cary look unlikely.

2019 has been very cold in the Triangle and temperatures have been dropping as the year goes on. Temperatures are hovering around 40 degrees Fahrenheit, with strong winds making these even lower and even dropping below freezing temperatures.

Rain is predicted this weekend, with a 100 percent chance of precipitation Saturday night and into Sunday. But, winds those two days are not expected to be as strong as they are now, which makes the likelihood of temperatures dropping significantly below freezing low. Right now, lows on Saturday and Sunday are predicted to be around 31 degrees Fahrenheit.

For some parts of North Carolina, this rain storm will result in snow and ice, but those will likely be farther West. For Cary, sleet is the most we should get, though there will still be heavy rain.

Forecasts for the rest of January show temperatures continuing around this low range with a high wind chill factor, paired with rain showers. It’s very feasible that we could have snow later in January or maybe in early February but for now, a snowy weekend is not likely to happen.

Then again, back in December, forecasts predicted relatively little snow in Cary and we got far more than we expected, so still keep your home prepared and ready for snow and dropping temperatures. If you need groceries or gasoline, do not wait until the weekend to pick those up.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Weather.com and Hal Goodtree.