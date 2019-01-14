Canes Win Big This Weekend, Including a Hat Trick

Canes Beat Buffalo, 4-3

On a game sure to be filled with emotion, with Jeff Skinner making his first visit to the PNC Arena as a visitor in his nine seasons, the Canes won a very exciting 4-3 game in front of a nearly full house.

The Canes lost a heartbreaker the night before to Tampa Bay, undoubtedly the strongest team in the NHL this season, leading 1-0 with eight minutes to play, then two penalties did the Canes in as the Lightning converted on both adding an empty netter for a 3-1 loss.

That also stopped the Canes season long win streak at five games and could have been a franchise first of winning all three games on a road trip.

Ferland, Skinner Trade Goals

Maybe it was the excitement of Jeff Skinner with his patented boyish, infectious smile, maybe it was the luck of the smart looking black third sweaters, maybe it was a Home Grown Series game or maybe it was how coach Rod Brind’Amour got his team prepared for the game, but the game started fast and never let up.

Both teams have some outstanding young players. Jack Eichel gets better every game and while Skinny is now in his ninth season, he’s still just 26 and pairing these two, with their supporting cast and the Sabres have three first round picks this year, means the Sabres should be a consistent top team in a few years. Both teams are fast and the action early on was an indication of what the entire game would be with rushes up and down the ice, few shots and attempts for tight checking.

The Canes’ Michael Ferland opened the scoring on what turned out to be a majority of goal scored on incidental redirection of the puck. After a feed from Teuvo Teravainen, Ferland went down the left side and, while using the defender as a partial screen, sent a hard shot at Carter Hutton. Hutton attempted a glove save but the puck tip the top of the glove, popped in the air landing on the top of the net and somehow bounced backwards just as a defenseman went to swat the puck away instead tipped it in the net for the 1-0 lead. Very late in the period, rookie call-up Saku Maenalanen got called for tripping, giving the Sabres the man advantage.

Last year’s number one draft pick Rasmussen Dahlin was along the near boards then sent a hard shot/pass to the crease. Curtis McElhinney stuck his stick out making the save but the puck jumped up like tossing a ball to a five-year-old learning how to bat, which was gravy to Skinny at the crease and simply batted it in to tie the game to tie the game and giving him an NHL second best 30 for the season. It also marked the third powerplay goal against in a row for the Canes over the past two games.

Williams and Aho Extend Lead

The second period, which seems to be the Canes best this season, was just as exciting as the first. Neither team let up on the gas and the speed, hitting, forechecking and skill was flat-out fun to watch. Early in the period, Trevor van Riemsdyk passed the puck to Justin Williams along the far boards. Willie did what in basketball is called a cross over move, as he faked going right then switch his hands, went left leaving Tage Thompson in the dust then picked the upper corner to put the Canes up and continuing his own person hit scoring streak.

Not to be outdone by Willie, the oldest on the second oldest Jason Pominville scored 30 seconds later to again tie the game. Less than a minute later, Sebastian Aho scored his first of the night with a hard pass to Ferland in the dirty area but the puck hit Dahlin’s blade and ricocheted into the net. Late in the period, Ferland came down the right side with speed, Seabass was on his left and three defenders in position.

Ferland looked to make a pass but instead send a hard shot along the ice, Hutton made the save but Seabass picked up the rebound, went around the net and dumped the puck, hoping for a teammate to knock it in but the puck hit Jake McCabe’s boot, sliding under Hutton for Seabass’ second of the night with both goals going off defenders.

Late in the period, Johan Larsson tried to flatten Justin Faulk on his blindside but Faulker got a quick glance and avoided the major hit. Faulker took exception with the play and immediately went after Larsson getting an extra two minutes for instigating the tussle.