Weekend Events: MLK Dreamfest, Symphony Spotlight and More

Cary, NC – All this weekend is Cary’s annual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. with panel discussions on his legacy, documentaries about civil rights history. Also this weekend there is live stand-up comedy at Parkside Town Commons and classical music at the Page-Walker Center.

To see a full list of Cary events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar .

Thursday, January 17, 2019

With MLK Day this upcoming Monday, the Cary Theater is playing the documentary I Am MLK Jr. about the Civil Rights icon, playing at both 2 and 9:15 PM. The Cary Theater is also playing the documentary Free Solo at 7 PM.

Chatham Street Wine Market is holding its weekly wine tasting this Thursday. It starts at 5 PM with a different guest pouring the wine each week.

To find more Thursday events, go to our calendar.

Friday, January 18, 2019

MLK Dreamfest is an annual celebration and reflection on the Civil Rights movement and its legacy. The event starts on Friday with a symposium on affordable housing in Wake County. It takes place at the Cary Arts Center, running from 9 AM to noon, and it is free to attend.

The Raleigh Improv at Parkside Town Commons hosts comedian and SNL-alumnus Chris Kattan and friends. Kattan performs all this weekend and at 7:30 and 9:45 PM on Friday.

You can find more Friday events on our calendar.

Saturday, January 19, 2019

Zaniac, a tech-based education center at Parkside Town Commons, is holding an open house for people to come and learn about the 2019 Summer Camps. This is a free open house and it runs from noon to 4 PM.

Wilmington On Fire, the documentary about the Wilmington Massacre of 1898, plays for free at the Cary Arts Center as part of MLK Dreamfest. The screening starts at 2 PM.

Celebrating the Dream is a music event to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. It includes the Pleasant Grove Church Gospel Choir, harpist Winifred Garrett, and the North Carolina Central University Vocal Jazz Ensemble. It takes place at the Cary Arts Center starting at 8 PM and it is free to attend.

For more Saturday events, check the CaryCitizen calendar.

Sunday, January 20, 2019

The Cary Theater is playing the locally-made documentary about North Carolina civil rights activity Al McSurely with “Al, My Brother.” This documentary is part of MLK Dreamfest and starts at 2 PM for free.

The Friends of the Page-Walker holds their “Symphony Spotlight” concert with Erik Dyke, double bassist with the North Carolina Symphony since 1978. It starts at 4 PM at the Page-Walker Center, with light refreshments served at intermission.

And you can find more Sunday events on our calendar.

Around the Triangle

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences is holding a free movie screening of the horror-comedy “Mars Attacks,” including a discussion by Patrick Treuthardt, Assistant Head of the museum’s Astronomy & Astrophysics Research Lab. Food, science stations and music start at 5:30 PM with the movie at 7 PM.

Comedian and host of the Daily Show Trevor Noah performs at the PNC Arena this Saturday at 8 PM.

The 65th Can-Am Rotary Bonspiel is a weekend long curling competition, held between competing Rotary Clubs from America and Canada. You can see matches at Triangle Curling in Durham at 2310 So Hi Dr.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree.