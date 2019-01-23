Weekend Events: Cary Art Loop, Bluegrass Concert and More

Cary, NC – It’s one of the coldest weekends of the year (so far) so keep warm by having fun around town. It’s Final Friday Art Loop in Cary and you can also see the Bluegrass Experience at the Cary Theater, a dinner and a concert at the Cary Arts Center and more.

To see a full list of Cary events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar .

Thursday, January 24, 2019

The Cary Theater is playing the new documentary Maria by Callas about the famous opera singer at 2 and 7 PM, as well as the classic James Dean film Rebel Without a Cause at 9:30 PM.

The Cary Town Council is holding their regular meeting this Thursday at 6:30 PM. It takes place at Cary Town Hall and is free to attend, with agendas provided.

For more Thursday events, go to our calendar.

Friday, January 25, 2019

Final Friday Art Loop is an opportunity to see various art exhibits and meet the artists who created them. The exhibits are across Cary, from museums to galleries to restaurants to town buildings and more. You can also get free GoCary service to Downtown locations. All shows start at 6 PM.

The Bluegrass Experience performs at the Cary Theater this Friday at 8 PM. The show is presented by Six String.

The Raleigh Improv at Parkside Town Commons hosts comedian and actor Harland Williams, who performs from Thursday to Sunday. There are different start times each day, with two shows on Friday and Saturday.

You can find more Friday events on our calendar.

Saturday, January 26, 2019

This Saturday, check out the Cary Downtown Farmers Market at the Ivey Ellington House on W Chatham Street and the Western Wake Farmers Market by the Morrisville Town Hall, starting at 9 and 9:30 AM respectively.

The Cary Arts Center is hosting a dinner and a concert for people aged 50 and older. The dinner starts at 5:30 PM, catered by the Cary Teen Council, and then at 7:30 PM, the Celtic music group the Next Generation Leahy performs.

The Cary Theater is screening the local documentary “Double Take: The Art of Elizabeth King” about the sculptor and stop-motion animator Elizabeth King. The documentary starts at 7 PM.

There are more Saturday events on the CaryCitizen calendar.

Around the Triangle

Imurj in Downtown Raleigh is holding a fundraiser for NextStep Raleigh. The fundraiser is 1920s themed with jazz, cocktails, dancing, casino games and more, starting at 7 PM this Friday.

The North Carolina Museum of History holds the 18th annual African American Cultural Celebration, with more than 75 musicians, artists, storytellers and more. It starts at 10:30 AM this Saturday and it is all free to attend.

The Durham Performing Arts Center is showing a live performance of the musical Miss Saigon. It runs all weekend long at different times each day and multiple performances on Saturday and Sunday.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree, Jessica Patrick and the Cary Theater.