Business Bits: Downtown Cary, Preston Walk and More

Cary, NC – 2019 is off to a fast start as several new businesses either opened this month, including restaurants, clothing stores and Cary’s new boutique for hemp and CBD products.

Food and Restaurants

Alex and Teresa’s Pizzeria and Trattoria opened at the start of January in Northwoods Shopping Center, off of N Harrison Avenue. This is an Italian restaurant that focuses on Naples-style food.

In Waverly Place, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is now open, with a variety of chocolates, both for special occasions and different seasons.

Opening at the end of January, Biergarten Cary is a German-style restaurant located in Preston Walk off of Darrington Drive.

Downtown News

The Hemp Boutique of Cary is now open in Downtown Cary on W Chatham Street, with a variety of CBD and hemp products, meant to help with anxiety, stress and pain.

Also, City Garden Design on W Chatham Street – across the street from the Hemp Boutique in fact – is relocating to Ashworth Village.

Preston Corners

Tutoring center Eye Level Learning is opening soon in Preston Corners.

Also in Preston Corners, sports fan clothes store Fully Promoted is now open.

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of Hal Goodtree and Alex and Teresa’s Pizzeria and Trattoria.