February 2019 Films at the Cary Theater

Cary, NC – The Oscars take place February and you can watch some of the nominated films at the Cary Theater this month, as well as a mix of new and classic films as well as the Cary Players’ newest production.

Oscar Nominees

BlacKkKlansman – Thursday, February 7 at 2 and 7 PM; Saturday, February 9 at 9:45 PM; Sunday, February 10 at 2 PM

Bohemian Rhapsody – Saturday, February 9 at 7 PM; Friday, February 15 at 9:15 PM; Saturday, February 16 at 9:15 PM

Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Friday, February 15 at 7 PM; Saturday, February 16 at 7 PM; Saturday, February 23 at 9:30 PM

The Favourite – Saturday, February 23 at 7 PM; Sunday, February 24 at 2 PM; Thursday, February 28 at 2 and 7 PM

Red Carpet Awards Viewing Party – Sunday, February 24 at 8 PM

New Films

The Hate U Give (Heart and Art Series) – Monday, February 11 at 6 PM, free admission

Beyond the Music – The Story of the Nighthawks – Friday, February 22 at 7 PM

What They Had – Thursday, February 28 at 9:30 PM

Live Performances

Cary Players present: Men Always Leave – Friday, February 1 at 7:30 PM; Saturday, February 2 at 3 and 7:30 PM; Sunday, February 3 at 3 PM

Stand-up Comedy with Grant Lyon and Caitlin Peluffo – Friday, February 8 at 8 PM

24th Annual African-American Celebration – Saturday, February 16 at 11 AM, free admission

Royal Opera House: Queen of Spades – Sunday, February 17 at 2 PM

Laasya School of Dance and Music Presents Nritya Sakhi 2019 – Saturday, February 23 at 2 PM

Other Film Events

Motion for Pictures Screening Series, Presented by Triangle Filmmaking Community – Wednesday, February 6 at 7 PM

The Notebook – Thursday, February 14 at 7 PM

The Way We Were – Thursday, February 14 at 2 PM

The War of the Roses – Thursday, February 14 at 9:30 PM

Rough Cuts Review – Tuesday, February 19 at 7 PM

Breakfast at Tiffany’s – Thursday, February 21 at 2 PM

Sixteen Candles – Thursday, February 21 at 7 PM

Uncle Buck – Thursday, February 21 at 9 PM

