New Restaurant Shows Cary Residents Fresh, Authentic Napoli Food

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – Italy has a long culinary history, with each region having its own distinct styles and flavors. Now open in Cary, Alex and Teresa’s Pizzeria and Trattoria has a full menu of food from Naples, with a focus on rich food and fresh ingredients.

Naples Style

Alex and Teresa’s Pizzeria and Trattoria opened at the start of 2019 in Northwoods Shopping Center off of North Harrison Avenue. Nicole Amante, managing partner along with owners Alex Ganz and Teresa Russo, said Naples has dishes that no one else has and that’s what they want to bring to customers.

“There’s a lot of fried street food, such as fried spaghetti and friend ravioli. The lasagna is also more creamy,” Amante said. “Overall, it’s richer food.”

But Napoli food is also less heavy on sauce and cheese than some other Italian styles, particularly Americanized Italian food, Amante said.

“It’s lighter on tomato sauce – it’s not ‘spaghetti and meatballs,'” Amante said. “It also uses other ingredients, like sautéed onions.”

The food comes courtesy of head chef Roberto Amatucci, who has been cooking Napoli food for 20 years and is from Naples himself.

Amante also said Naples is the birthplace of pizza and Alex and Teresa’s has a variety of original pies, as well as a special star-shaped pizza where the tips are like mini-calzones.

“The crust is more delicate and crispier. It’s not doughy or chewy,” Amante said. “We also have gluten-free dough. Gluten-free food is actually popular in Italy as well as here.”

The gluten-free dough includes not just pizza but the pasta at Alex and Teresa’s as well.

To see the full article, go to FoodCary.com

Story by Michael Papich. Photos courtesy of Alex and Teresa’s Pizzeria and Trattoria.