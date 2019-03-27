Weekend Events: Waverly Wine Walk, Boots & Blues and More

Cary, NC – There’s lots to do in Cary this weekend, with both the Waverly Wine Walk fundraiser and Final Friday Art Loop this Friday. Then on Saturday, there’s the Boots & Blues fundraiser and North Carolina FC play at home again. Find these and much more in Weekend Events.

Thursday, March 28, 2019

The Cary Theater has two short film collections playing this weekend, starting on Thursday with the “CatVideoFest” playing at 2 and 9:15 PM and the “20th Annual Animation Show of Shows” at 7 PM.

Gather Goods Co. in Downtown Cary on Kildaire Farm Road is holding a class for artists on how to journal or improve their journaling techniques. This class is led by illustrator Lucy Kagan and starts at 6:30 PM.

All this weekend, comedian and former MadTV castmember Aries Spears performs at the Raleigh Improv at Parkside Town Commons. On Thursday, he performs at 8 PM.

Friday, March 29, 2019

The Waverly Wine Walk for the Spring starts this Friday with different wines to sample and special deals all across the shopping center. All donations from ticket sales go to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. The event runs from 5 to 8 PM.

Cary Art Loop is this Final Friday, with art exhibits all across Cary in museums, galleries, town buildings and more. All events start at 6 PM.

All this weekend, Triangle Table Tennis hosts the Xiom Cary Cup, with four days of table tennis competition from international athletes.

Saturday, March 30, 2019

The Cary Community Emergency Preparedness Fair is this Saturday morning from 10 AM to 2 PM. Learn how to plan, prepare and respond to storms, floods and more. There will also be activities for children as well and it all takes place at Centrum in Crossroads at 2342 Walnut St.

The Boots & Blues Fundraiser takes place at Chatham Station in Downtown Cary, with live music, food trucks, beer, all to fundraiser for Cary Visual Arts. It starts at 6:30 PM.

North Carolina FC plays at home fresh off their win against Club Necaxa, taking on the Charleston Battery at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The game starts at 7 PM.

Singer-songwriters Emily Scott Robinson and Abigail Dowd perform at the Cary Theater this Saturday. The show is presented by Six String and it starts at 8 PM.

Around the Triangle

Rock the Block is a new annual event in Raleigh with music, food, information about community resources, a laser tag event and more. It starts at 5 PM on Friday at Tarboro Road Community Center.

NC State Veterinary School is holding an open house this Saturday. See animals, learn about veterinary medicine and ask questions. It runs from 9 AM to 3 PM.

Bulldog Ensemble Theater in Durham performs the dramatic play “In A Word” about a couple trying to find their missing son. It runs all this weekend at the Durham Fruit & Produce Co.

