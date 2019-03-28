Business Bits: Parkside Town Commons, Harris Teeter and More

Cary, NC – March has more business news, including new businesses opening in Parkside Town Commons, an opening date for the Maynard Crossing Harris Teeter, several new restaurants and more.

Parkside Town Commons

Now open, educational gift shop Learning Express is closing in Parkside Town Commons

Copper and Blues, a rock ‘n’ roll-themed pub, is opening in Parkside Town Commons this Winter.

Peoples Bank is now open in Parkside Town Commons.

Restaurants and Groceries

Popular national Shake Shack is opening its first Triangle location in Cary, with a store in Waverly Place.

LemonShark Poké is now open in Stone Creek Village. LemonShark is a poké bowl restaurant with locations around the country.

Also now open is casual hot pot restaurant So Hot, located in the Cornerstone shopping center at the intersection of High House Road and Davis Drive.

Coming up, grocery store Harris Teeter is opening a new store in Maynard Crossing, likely opening in July 2019.

Lidl has signed a lease to open in the former Harris Teeter location in the High House Crossing Shopping Center at the corner of NC 55 and High House Road.

And Hickory Tavern is opening a new location in Morrisville in Park West Village in the former BlackFinn location.

Other Businesses

In Downtown Cary, on W Chatham Street, medical skincare clinic Jennifer Injectables is opening soon.

Monroe 26 an eclectic boutique with gifts, accessories clothing and furniture and has opened in Ashworth Village in Downtown Cary.

Opening in Carpenter Village, Kings & Queens Chess Academy is a chess tutoring center.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Lindsey Chester. Business Bits is sponsored in part by Cary Chamber of Commerce.