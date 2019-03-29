Cary Town Council: Town Recognitions and Updates

Cary, NC – The latest Cary Town Council meeting was very unusual, with no Public Hearings or Discussion Items on the agenda. But there were updates and announcements, including an award for a Cary greenway project.

Town Recognitions

As part of the Thursday, March 28, 2019 meeting, the Greater Triangle Stewardship Development Association presented their award to the Town of Cary and its private partners for the Crabtree Creek Greenway. The award not only acknowledges the greenway’s quality but also its role in connecting more greenway networks across the county and providing an environmentally-friendly transportation alternative.

The other town recognition was for the Citizens Assisting Police program, which has 193 members. Representatives from the program presented Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht with a symbolic check for $147,916, representing the amount of money the volunteer program saved through its more than 5,000 hours of work in the past year.

Consent Agenda Changes

There were no Public Hearings, no Discussion Items and no one came to Public Speaks Out, so all told the meeting took less than 20 minutes, not including the Closed Session.

In the Consent Agenda passed at this meeting, Town Council named the gap of Carpenter Fire Station Road where the CSX railroad crossing by NC-55 previously was. This new section of road will be called Bandelier Lane.

Other changes in the Consent Agenda included changing the hours of operation for the Citizen’s Convenience Center on N Dixon Avenue so the facility can operate with flexible hours. Town Council also approved $754,693 for street improvements.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos by Hal Goodtree.