April 2019 Films at the Cary Theater

Cary, NC – Now that Spring is in full gear, take a look at what’s going on at the Cary Theater this month including several new feature films and documentaries, as well as live performances and this year’s Triangle Got Talent show.

New Films

At Eternity’s Gate – Thursday, April 4 at 9 PM; Thursday, April 11 at 7 PM; Friday, April 12 at 9 PM; Thursday, April 18 at 2 PM; Friday, April 19 at 7 PM

Parallel Parking (local premiere) – Saturday, April 20 at 7 PM

3 Faces – Sunday, April 21 at 2 PM; Thursday, April 25 at 2 and 7 PM; Saturday, April 27 at 7 PM

Documentaries

Who Will Write Our History? – Thursday, April 4 at 2 and 7 PM; Sunday, April 7 at 2 PM

A Tuba to Cuba – Thursday, April 11 at 9 PM; Friday, April 12 at 7 PM; Thursday, April 18 at 7 PM

Other Film Events

Motion for Pictures Screening Series, presented by Triangle Filmmaking Community – Wednesday, April 3 at 8 PM

The Baker’s Wife – Thursday, April 11 at 2 PM; Sunday, April 14 at 2 PM

Rough Cuts Review – Tuesday, April 16 at 7 PM

Live Entertainment

An Evening with Chuck Brodsky, presented by Six String – Friday, April 5 at 8 PM

Triangle’s Got Talent, presented by Cary Teen Council – Saturday, April 6 at 6 PM

The Taters with David Burney, presented by Six String – Saturday, April 13 at 8 PM

Stand-up Comedy with Dave Dyer and Wendy Wroblewski – Friday, April 26 at 8 PM

Performance Done Our Way – An Afternoon of Accessible Music, Theatre and Dance, presented by Arts Access – Saturday, April 27 at 2 PM

La Forza del Destino at the Royal Opera House – Sunday, April 28 at 2 PM

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree and Michael Papich.