Weekend Events: Cary Road Race, Trolley Tours and More

Cary, NC – It’s the first weekend of April and more and more events are coming to Cary. The annual Road Race is this weekend, plus the popular historic trolley tours are back and there is live music, live shows and more.

Thursday, April 4, 2019

The Heart of Cary Association is holding its monthly meeting. It is open to both members and non-members and is a way to discuss and learn about news in Downtown Cary. It starts at 7:30 AM at the Matthews House.

Parent Chats is a way for local parents of Wake County school system students to meet with a member of the Wake school board to learn new information and ask questions. It takes place this Thursday at 1 PM at the Cary Chamber of Commerce.

The Cary Theater is playing new feature films and documentaries this weekend, starting on Thursday with the Holocaust documentary “Who Will Write Our History” at 2 and 7 PM and the Vincent Van Gogh film “At Eternity’s Gate” at 9 PM.

Friday, April 5, 2019

Bands, Bites and Boats returns to Bond Park this Friday, with live music, food trucks and paddleboat rides. It starts at 5 PM and this month’s event will be at Sertoma Amphitheatre.

Cary Youth Voices perform at the Cary Arts Center this Friday, performing a choral revue of famous Broadway songs, with other tunes mixed in. The show starts at 7 PM.

Chuck Brodsky performs his acoustic guitar and sings at the Cary Theater this Friday, starting at 8 PM. The show is presented by Six String.

Saturday, April 6, 2019

The Cary Road Race is an annual racing tradition, with both a 5K, a five-mile and a fun run. There will also be live music, food and beer vendors and much more. Registration starts at 7 AM and the race begins at 8:30 AM, all in Downtown Cary.

Spring Green Day is Morrisville’s community litter sweep, starting at Morrisville Town Hall at 10 AM. In addition to the sweep, there will also be document shredding, electronics recycling and cooking oil recycling. Volunteers will get gloves, bags and refreshments.

Triangle’s Got Talent is the annual talent show put on by the Cary Teen Council. See local teens show their talents, with music, dancing and more. It starts at 6 PM at the Cary Theater.

North Carolina FC, undefeated this season, take on Memphis 901 FC at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The game starts at 7 PM.

Sunday, April 7, 2019

Cary’s Historic Trolley Tours are back, showing people around historic sites in and around Downtown Cary and sharing local facts and information. Tours start at the Page-Walker center at 1, 2 and 3 PM.

The Cary Arts Center hosts magician and illusionist Mike Super, who has been seen on “America’s Got Talent,” “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and “Phenomenon.” The show starts at 6 PM this Sunday.

Around the Triangle

The Eco Film Series is a collection of short documentaries about the environment, playing this weekend at the Gregg Museum of Art & Design. It starts at 6 PM on Thursday and 5:30 PM on Friday, with different documentaries each night and they are free to attend.

The North Carolina Opera performs Puccini’s famous opera “Tosca” this Friday and Sunday at the Duke Energy Center in Downtown Raleigh. The show starts at 7:30 PM on Friday and 2 PM on Sunday.

The Full Frame Documentary Festival is this weekend in Durham, screening 100 documentaries from both North Carolina and around the world, at the Carolina Theatre downtown.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos courtesy of the Full Frame Documentary Festival, the Town of Cary and the Friends of the Page-Walker.