Fest in the West in Fast-Growing Western Cary

Cary, NC – The rapid growth in Western Cary over the last twenty years has prompted the town to partner with CaryCitizen on a unique event, Fest in the West, which will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Thomas Brooks Park.

The festival, in its fourth year, is getting plenty of attention. The Indy, Triangle Explorer and Carolina Parent have added it to their festival coverage in 2019.

“Like any event, you start small your first year, hope it’s successful and watch for areas to improve and grow the following years,” said Lindsey Chester the festival director.

No stranger to Cary festivals, she serves on the town’s Cultural Arts Committee and has volunteered for a decade at Lazy Daze and Spring Daze. Chester also serves on the advisory board to Booth Amphitheatre where she has worked concerts and events since 2013.

“When we produce Fest in the West, we adhere to the Town’s best practices. We like to call them ‘the Cary Way,'” Chester said. “Vendors and attendees appreciate the attention to detail, the organization that goes into producing a quality event. That starts with how helpful our staff is during the Load-In process for our vendors and extends to communications, the festival map, our signage and providing support to our sponsors.”

Three Stages of Performances

This year, expect to see an expanded line-up of performing acts. In addition to the Main Stage, two new stage areas have been added. Within the Food Truck Rodeo, the Publix Children’s Stage will highlight area performing groups. At the top of the day, watch the YMCA Super Skippers try to break a Guinness Book World Record in double dutch. The expanded lineup includes four dance companies: Cary Ballet Company, Apex Performing Arts, Starpath Dance Academy and Open Arts, groups all based near the festival location. The stage finishes with a new act: the Wake District Raleigh Pipe Band featuring bagpipes!

The Mint Leaf Dentistry Welcome Stage highlights cultural performances from around the area, ranging from the World in Motion Dance Movement Music Center bellydancers to the Indigo Dance Company’s Bollywood performance. This new performance area is right inside the main gate and you won’t want to miss it!

Unique Contests

One of the most unique features to Fest in the West is the eagerly anticipated contests. Throughout the day, folks can try their hand at Hillbilly Horseshoes, leading up to the 12:30 PM Orangetheory Fitness Hillbilly Horseshoes Contest. Eight contenders face off in bracketed play to declare a winner.

Then at 2:45 PM, the “famous” Carpenter Animal Hospital Pie Eating Contest will take place. Each year, a dozen eager contestants compete to be the reigning Pie Eating Champion. The contest has even inspired a few other area festivals to try their hand at hosting their own pie contests, but just remember, you saw it here first! Both contests take place beside the main stage during musical breaks.

Attractions

The festival includes an Arts and Crafts Village of thirty-five local vendors, a Kid Zone with free activities including a bounce house and make-and-take crafts, a ten truck Foodtruck Rodeo and fun roving entertainers that attendees may interact with. There’s even a chance to climb aboard a fire truck, and a blood mobil where you can make a donation during the day!

And it’s all free, including the parking!

Hope to see y’all out at Fest in the West on Saturday, May 4, 2019 between 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM at the USA Baseball National Training Complex.

Event Info

Fest in the West, Western Cary’s Signature Event!

Saturday, May 4, 2019 11 AM-5 PM

USA Baseball, 7445 Green Hope School Road, Cary

Admission and parking are free.

Story by Lindsey Chester. Photos by Laurie Miller, Joy Pike, Lindsey Chester and Karen Healy.