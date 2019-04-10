Weekend Events: Easter Events, Food Truck Rodeo and More

Cary, NC – This weekend, both Cary and Morrisville have a variety of Easter events for adults and children. Also this weekend, it’s the return of Cary’s downtown food truck rodeo, there’s live music at the Cary Arts Center and much more.

Thursday, April 11, 2019

The Cary Theater is playing a mix of new features, new documentaries and old classics this weekend, starting on Thursday with the classic drama The Baker’s Wife at 2 PM, the Vincent Van Gogh film At Eternity’s Gate at 7 PM and the jazz documentary A Tuba to Cuba at 9 PM.

Sip and See is a free event with wine to sample and prizes to win at City Garden Supply and Monroe.26, now in Ashworth Village. The event starts this Thursday at 5 PM.

Gather Goods Co. on Kildaire Farm Road is holding a class on how to make metal geometric jewelry. In this hands-on workshop you’ll learn how to cut metal, form it, add hammered textures and an introduction to soldering. The class starts at 6:30 PM.

Friday, April 12, 2019

Family Fit Night at the Taylor Family YMCA is every second Tuesday of the month, with fitness programs and dinner provided. It starts at 5:45 PM.

The Cary Arts Center hosts jazz/swing/Latin fusion music band Velvet Caravan this Friday. They perform starting at 7:30 PM.

Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans is performing at the Raleigh Improv at Cary’s Parkside Town Commons this weekend. On Friday, he is performing at 7:30 and 9:45 PM.

Saturday, April 13, 2019

Cary and Morrisville have Easter events all this Saturday, including Cary’s Egg Hunt, starting at noon at Bond Park. You can also find more Easter-related events on our calendar.

The North Carolina Courage play their home season opener this Saturday, taking on the Chicago Red Stars at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park at 7 PM.

The Cary Theater hosts Americana and singer-songwriter acts The Taters and David Burney this Saturday. The show, presented by Six String, starts at 8 PM.

Sunday, April 14, 2019

Downtown Food and Flea is this Sunday at Fidelity Bank Plaza, with local arts, crafts, food, beer and live music. It all starts at noon.

The Downtown Chowdown is back for 2019 with 26 food trucks lined up on Academy Street by the Cary Arts Center, as well as live music to entertain visitors. The event starts at 12:30 PM.

The Herb Young Community Center hosts the play “Real Women Have Curves,” presented by the Justice Theater Project. This is a locally produced comedy play, starting at 6:30 PM.

Around the Triangle

The Southern Women’s Show is this weekend at the State Fairgrounds, including displays of food, clothes, live dance performances and much more.

The Cantey V. Sutton Theater in Raleigh, all this weekend, hosts a stage performance of the classic Sherlock Holmes mystery “The Hound of Baskerville,” but with a comedic twist. It is playing at 8 PM and 3 PM on Sunday.

Musician Strand of Oaks performs at Durham’s Motorco this Friday, starting at 9 PM.

