Weekend Events: Children’s Day Festival, Live Music and More

Thursday, April 18, 2019

The Cary Theater is playing new and classic films this weekend, with the biopic “At Eternity’s Gate” at 2 PM, the jazz documentary “A Tuba to Cuba” at 7 PM and the classic noir mystery “The Maltese Falcon” at 9 PM.

Music in the Park starts up this Thursday in Morrisville’s Church Street Park. The EG Peters Band will be playing, starting at 6:30 PM, and there will be food trucks there as well.

Stand-up comedian Paul Virzi performs at the Raleigh Improv at Cary’s Parkside Town Commons all this weekend, starting at 8 PM on Thursday.

Friday, April 19, 2019

The ACC Men’s and Women’s Championships takes place all this weekend at Cary Tennis Park. From now to Sunday, see top level collegiate tennis players compete here in Cary.

Chatham Hill Winery hosts an evening of jazz this Friday. Enjoy wine indoors or outside, starting at 6 PM.

The Corner Tavern on NW Maynard Road hosts rock band Minor Infractions, starting at 8:30 PM.

Saturday, April 20, 2019

Take a guided bike ride on Amberly Lake Greenway this Saturday, starting at 10 AM.

Children’s Day is a celebration in Cary, taking place at Bond Park at 11 AM, with performances by children, international food tasting, crafts and much more.

Local film Parallel Parking plays at the Cary Theater this Saturday at 7 PM, with a panel on immigration after the screening.

Around the Triangle

Comedian and SNL-alumni Jay Pharoah performs at Goodnights Comedy Club all this weekend in Raleigh. Pharoah performs at 8 PM on Thursday and 7:30 and 10 PM on Friday and Saturday.

Adventure Landing in North Raleigh is holding an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, running from 9 AM to 2 PM.

The Durham Bulls play against the Gwinnett Stripers this Saturday at Durham Bulls Park, starting at 6:35 PM.

