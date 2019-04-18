Fest in the West: Even Better for 2019

Cary, NC – There’s less than a month until Fest in the West returns on Saturday, May 4, 2019 to the USA Baseball National Training Complex, and the folks here at CaryCitizen have been busy nailing down all the last minute details.

If you have been to the event in the past, you are going to notice some changes. We’ve moved The Aster Beer Garden and created a new area for the Arts and Crafts Village. Favorite local craft brewers will be back: Bond Brothers, Fortnight and Jordan Lake, and two new additions: Red, White and Bubbly will be serving wine and drinks for the kiddos and Naughty Penguin Cider will have cider made in Morrisville.

The booths within the Food Truck Rodeo have been expanded, where you can meet local businesses like Springfree Trampoline who will have a demo available, and Robin Autopilot that will be demonstrating their robotic lawnmowing service.

New Children’s Performances

A new stage has been added here, called The Publix Childen’s Stage and there are twelve area groups scheduled to perform. See the schedule below:

Ten Triangle Food Trucks will rodeo around this area that includes a large shady tent and picnic table seating. Kick back with some lunch while you watch the entertainment.

Rockin Main Stage

On The Main Stage, the line up gets underway at 11 AM with Mysti Mayhem followed at 1:15 PM by The Blenders and the final act of the day is SouLe and the Superband at 3:30 PM. We have added lawn chair seating here, but there will still be plenty of room o kick up your heels and dance if the spirit moves you!

World Cultures Perform

Last year we heard requests for entertainment at the Non-Profit Circle, which is located right inside the Main Entrance. In response, we bring you the Mint Leaf Welcome Stage complete with eleven performances from around the world highlighting much of Western Cary’s diverse cultures. See the schedule below:

Even More Fun!

And if all of that entertainment wasn’t enough, you may catch a pair of farmer statues walking around. Imagine Circus is creating a special set of costumes for Fest in the West.

There will be plenty of great selfie opportunities, or take a selfie at the Carolina Orthodontics Photo Booth, or check out the Johnson’s Hyundai Petting Zoo from Shaky Tail Farm. The llama was very popular last year if you missed her.

Don’t Miss the Contests!

Be sure you check out at least one of our contests- or feel free to sign up and be a contestant. The Hillbilly Horseshoes challenges eight contestants to try to hit ringers while throwing toilet seat covers at a target. Practice will be allowed leading up to the 12:30 PM event. This event is sponsored by Orangetheory Fitness.

Th Pie eating Contst, always a favorite, takes place at 2:45 PM when crowds gather round to watch a dozen festival-goers gobble down blueberry pies as fast as they can. No hands, no cheating! The folks at Carpenter Animal Hospital have sponsored the Pie Eating Contest.

For all the details including a full list of artists,, food trucks, and beer vendors, visit the Fest in the West Website.

CaryCitizen produces the event in partnership with The Town of Cary

Event Details:

Fest in the West

Saturday, May 4, 2019

11:00 AM to 5 PM

USA Baseball National Training Complex

7445 Green Hope School Road, Cary, NC 27519

Story by Lindsey Chester. Photos by Laurie Miller, Joy Pike, Lindsey Chester and Karen Healy.