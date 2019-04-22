Spring Daze Returns for 26th Year this Weekend

Cary, NC – Now more than a quarter-century old, Spring Daze returns to Cary this weekend with new entertainment, artists and activities.

Spring Festival

The Spring Daze Arts and Crafts Festival takes place at Fred G. Bond Metro Park on Saturday, April 27, 2019. The Spring equivalent to Cary’s long running Summer Lazy Daze festival, Spring Daze will feature more than 100 local artists selling everything from paintings and framed photographs to metal sculptures and wood-carvings to jewelry and handmade soap, and much more.

Using the shade from the trees in Bond Park, the festival will center around the Lazy Daze Playground, which will become the Children’s Village for the day, and extend out to the Bond Park Boathouse. There will also be four different stages for live music, including one at the Boathouse and one at Sertoma Amphitheatre.

The Bond Park Boathouse will also house paintings from this year’s featured festival artist, Ari Lofti, including the official Spring Daze artwork “Springtime Celebration.”

Special Attractions

In addition to the art vendors, food trucks and live entertainment, there will be interactive entertainment at this year’s Spring Daze, all around Bond Park.

At various zones around the festival, there will be Wellness Challenge stations, sponsored by WakeMed, where visitors can take on a fitness or wellness challenge. Completing all of the challenges enters you into a chance to win prizes.

One of these Wellness Challenge areas is also connected to the SportsZone, which has a variety of sports games, from golf putting to basketball hoops and more.

Earth Day is Monday, April 22, 2019 and Spring Daze will include an environmental education component with stations at the Bond Park Boathouse to learn about recycling, sustainable gardening, ask questions and enter a drawing to win a free compost bin.

To get to Spring Daze, there will be two shuttles: one running from Green Hope High School and one running from the downtown parking deck on Wilkinson Avenue, adjacent to the Herbert C. Young Community Center. GoCary buses will also be running to and from the festival for free and Route 4 will run direct to Bond Park.

Event Details

Spring Daze

Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9 AM to 5 PM

Bond Park, 801 High House Rd.

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of the Town of Cary and Hal Goodtree.