Weekend Events: Spring Daze, Cary Art Loop and More

Cary, NC – It’s a packed weekend in Cary, with the 26th annual Spring Daze, Cary Art Loop with exhibits all over town, a new play by the Cary Players and much more.

Thursday, April 25, 2019

The Cary Theater is playing a mix of new and classic films, with the new Iranian drama “3 Faces” playing at 2 and 7 PM and the classic noir film “Out of the Past” playing at 9 PM.

Gather Goods Co. on Kildaire Farm Road is holding an Introduction to Illustration class this Thursday at 6:30 PM, led by professional illustrator Lucy Kagan.

Stand-up comedian and actor Maz Jobrani performs this weekend at the Raleigh Improv in Cary’s Parkside Town Commons, starting at 8 PM on Thursday.

Friday, April 26, 2019

Waverly Place is holding its fundraiser Wine Walk this Friday, with wine for sampling and special deals at stores all over the shopping center. It runs from 5 to 8 PM.

Cary Art Loop is every final Friday of the month, with local artists exhibiting their works at galleries, museums, town buildings and more all over Cary, starting at 6 PM.

The Cary Players present “Four Weddings and an Elvis” all this weekend, starting with a show at 7:3o PM at the Cary Arts Center.

The Cary Theater hosts stand-up comedians Dave Dyer and Wendy Wroblewski this Friday. Show starts at 8 PM.

Saturday, April 27, 2019

Spring Daze is Cary’s annual Spring arts festival, with artist vendors, live music, food trucks and interactive entertainment. It runs from 9 AM to 5 PM at Bond Park.

North Carolina FC return home to take on Hartford Athletic at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The game starts at 7:30 PM.

Arts Access is holding a dance, music and theater event, highlighting performers with disabilities. The show starts at 2 PM at the Cary Theater.

Around the Triangle

Brewgaloo is Downtown Raleigh’s beer festival, running Friday and Saturday at City Plaza. Friday is the sampler event from 6 to 10 PM and then Saturday beer is sold by taste or pint, with more than 75 breweries represented, from 2 to 10 PM.

The musical comedic murder mystery Murder for Two runs at Fletcher Theater in Downtown Raleigh in the next two weeks, starting this Friday at 7:30 PM, with 2 PM matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

Moogfest is this weekend in Durham, with live experimental and electronic musicians performing at venues all over the city.

