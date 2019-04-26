Business Bits: Downtown Cary, Preston Corners and More

Cary, NC – This April, there is more news about developments in Downtown Cary, plus new openings in Preston Corners and several new restaurants coming to Cary.

Downtown Cary

Women’s clothing boutique Monroe.26 in Ashworth Village in Downtown Cary is now open.

Chatham Street Commercial has purchased the Rogers Motel property in Downtown Cary along E Chatham Street. We do not yet have details on this plan but Jordan Gussenhoven with Chatham Street Commercial said when redeveloped, “the uses will likely include retail and office.”

Preston Corners

Postal Express, a parcel shipping service, is now open in Preston Corners.

And coming to Preston Corners is the Japanese restaurant Ramen Bar.

Other Business News

In Preston Walk, Korean restaurant Honey Pig is coming soon, opening in the former Panera Bread location.

And in Amberly Square, café Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea is opening in May.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Hal Goodtree and Lindsey Chester.



