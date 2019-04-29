May 2019 Movies at the Cary Theater

Cary, NC – This May at the Cary Theater, there is a wide offering of new documentaries and independent feature films, plus live music, comedy, dance and the return of PlaySlam.

New Independent Films

Stan & Ollie – Thursday, May 2 at 2 and 7 PM; Sunday, May 5 at 2 PM; Friday, May 10 at 9:30 PM; Thursday, May 16 at 9 PM

DriverX – Friday, May 10 at 7 PM

Red Joan – Thursday, May 23 at 9 PM; Friday, May 24 at 7 PM; Saturday, May 25 at 9 PM; Thursday, May 30 at 2 and 7 PM PM

Local Premiere: The Ties that Bind – Friday, May 31 at 7 PM

Documentaries

Apollo 11 – Thursday, May 2 at 9 PM; Saturday, May 11 at 9 PM; Thursday, May 16 at 2 and 7 PM

Have You Seen My Movie? – Thursday, May 9 at 2 PM; Sunday, May 12 at 2 PM

Meeting Gorbachev – Thursday, May 23 at 2 and 7 PM; Friday, May 24 at 9:15 PM; Saturday, May 25 at 7 PM; Sunday, May 26 at 2 PM; Thursday, May 30 at 9:15 PM

Other Film Events

A Series of Fortunate Events, presented by Arts Access – Sunday, May 5 at 5:30 PM

Agricultural Shorts: A Fundraiser for the Good Hope Farm Project – Thursday, May 9 at 7 PM

Live Events

Free Planet Radio, presented by Six String – Friday, May 3 at 8 PM

PlaySlam, presented by Cary Playwrights Forum – Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 PM

The Heart & Art Series: Write. Speak. Inspire. – A Night of Spoken Word – Monday, May 13 at 6 PM

Jason Harrod and Jody Carroll, presented by Six String – Friday, May 17 at 8 PM

Stand-up Comedy with Nathan Timmel and Jeremy Alder – Saturday, May 18 at 8 PM

Story by staff reports. Photos by Hal Goodtree and Michael Papich.