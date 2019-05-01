Weekend Events: Fest in the West, Fundraising Auction and More

Cary, NC – The first weekend of May is packed in Cary, with CaryCitizen’s annual Fest in the West event, as well as a fundraising auction for the Carying Place, the return of PlaySlam, live music all across town and more.

Thursday, May 2, 2019

Gather Goods Co. on Kildaire Farm Road is how to create a wall-mounted orchid to improve the look of your home. All materials are provided for the class and it starts at 6:30 PM.

The Cary Theater starts its run of new movies for May, starting with the biopic about Laurel and Hardy “Stan & Ollie” at 2 and 7 PM as well as the new moon landing documentary “Apollo 11” at 9 PM.

Friday, May 3, 2019

The Carying Place, a local Cary non-profit that secures housing for homeless families, is holding an auction fundraiser this Friday, starting at 6 PM at Prestonwood Country Club.

The Cary Players continue their performance of “Four Weddings and an Elvis” this weekend at the Cary Arts Center, performing from Friday to Sunday, starting with 7:30 PM on Friday.

Free Planet Radio perform at the Cary Theater this Friday, blending jazz, folk, Middle Eastern, Indian and North African music. The show starts at 8 PM.

Saturday, May 4, 2019

The 10th Annual Herbfest is this Saturday with plants, herbs, perennials, craft booths, kids activities, a bake sale, a silent auction and a butterfly release. It runs from 9 AM to 3 PM at the Page-Walker Center.

Fest in the West is CaryCitizen’s annual West Cary event, with music, arts vendors, food trucks, contests and much more, all at the USA Baseball Complex from 11 AM to 5 PM.

Koka Booth Amphitheatre hosts Tash Sultana and the Pierce Brothers this Saturday. Doors open at 6:30 and the show starts at 7:30 PM.

PlaySlam returns for the fourth year, presented by the Cary Playwrights Forum. This is a series of short plays where audiences vote for their favorites, starting at 7:30 PM at the Cary Theater.

Sunday, May 5, 2019

The Mayton Inn is holding the Locally Made Market, with arts and crafts by local artisans as well as giveaways for prizes at the start and end of the event, which runs from noon to 4 PM.

West Regional Library is holding a class on how to write your own book, led by local published authors. The event is free and starts at 2 PM.

The Cary Theater hosts Arts Access’ short film series “A Series of Fortunate Events,” with a discussion by the filmmakers afterwards.

Around the Triangle

The Annual Book Sale is this weekend, with Wake County Public Libraries books for sale at the Expo Center at the North Carolina Fairgrounds.

Art in the Market in City Market in Downtown Raleigh is this Friday from 6 to 9 PM, with live music, artist displays, food and more.

The Durham Bulls play this Friday at home against the Gwinnett Stripers, starting at 7:05 PM.

