Mother’s Day 2019 Events In Cary

Cary, NC – Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 12, 2019, so here are some ideas and events for things to do with your mother or the mother of your children in and around Cary.

Events Leading Up

The Matthews House is hosting a wine tasting event on Thursday, May 9, with bourbon and beer to taste as well. This is a fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Morrisville and also includes a raffle and live music by Chris Overstreet.

Ritmo Latino Festival takes place in Downtown Cary, celebrating Latino and Latin American culture with food, music, dancing and more. It runs from noon to 5 PM on Saturday, May 11.

Mother’s Day Events

The Cary Downtown Farmers Market is this Sunday, May 12 from noon to 4 PM at Fidelity Plaza. Not only are there arts, crafts, food, drinks and live music, this May event will also feature “Paint-A-Pot for Mother’s Day” with clay flower pots to paint.

Herons at the Umstead Hotel features a Mother’s Day buffet. The buffet runs from 11 AM to 4 PM.

The Mayton Inn is holding a Mother’s Day Market on Saturday, May 11 from 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM.

Mother’s Day Locations

For some places to take your mother around Cary on Mother’s Day weekend, here are some ideas.

Chatham Hill Winery not only has wine to sample and enjoy but there are also tours and lots of information about the wine-making process.

There are multiple gardens and farms to tour around Cary, including the Carpenter Park Community Garden and the pollinator garden at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center. Also, you can look for public events to tour Good Hope Farm.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree and Jessica Patrick.