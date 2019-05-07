Bill Fletcher: School Budgets, Building Maintenance and More

Wake County, NC – Thoughts for May 2019 from Bill Fletcher, Member of the Wake County Board of Education.

Budget Dance Begins!

As we reviewed last month, your school board does not have taxing authority and must rely on state and county funding for the operating budget. The Superintendent’s budget request will be followed by the County Manager’s proposed budget. Meanwhile the Governor proposed his budget and the House released theirs.

We are all waiting for the Senate budget which is expected to ignore some real challenges in our schools, e.g. not enough counselors and social workers to meet the needs of students. Amid this confusion, the school board must adopt their budget request of the County by May 15.

North Carolina School Funding is Unique

The NC Constitution expects the legislature to fund all school operations and the county to fund facilities.

School boards do not have taxing authority and thus are dependent on state and county funding decisions to run an effective and challenging academic program.

How Much is Enough?

That’s a great question. At this time, the state purposefully transfers what should be state educational expenses to the schools. As a result, the School Board’s request to the County will be significant; funding it will be necessary.

By fully funding the request, the County Commission will demonstrate that it understands the additional impact that changes at the legislature are having on our schools and community.