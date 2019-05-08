Weekend Events: Ritmo Latino, Mother’s Day and More

Cary, NC – This weekend, Ritmo Latino will be all over Downtown Cary, plus there are Mother’s Day events leading up to this Sunday. Find it all in our guide to the weekend.

To see a full list of Cary events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar .

Thursday, May 9, 2019

The Matthews House is hosting the annual Wine, Bourbon and Beer Tasting Fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Morrisville. In addition to drink tasting, there will be raffles, appetizers and a live performance by musician Chris Overstreet. The event starts at 6 PM.

Good Hope Farm is holding a fundraiser at the Cary Theater. There will be a screening of two short documentaries about modern agriculture, starting at 7 PM.

Stand-up comedians Franco Harris, Matt Bellak and Tim Hanlon perform at Raleigh Improv in Cary’s Parkside Town Commons this Thursday, with the show starting at 8 PM.

To find more Thursday events, go to our calendar.

Friday, May 10, 2019

Parkside Town Commons holds its final free Friday morning Zumba class this week. It starts at 10 AM on the lawn in front of Five Guys at Parkside Town Commons.

The Cary Theater screens the independent film “DriverX” about an aging father who has to turn to driving for a ride-share company to support his family. The screening starts at 7 PM, with a Q&A with the director afterwards.

Tracy Morgan performs in Cary all this weekend, with two shows on Friday and Saturday at Raleigh Improv in Parkside Town Commons. Morgan performs on Friday at 7:30 and 9:45 PM.

You can see more Friday events on our calendar.

Saturday, May 11, 2019

Ritmo Latino Festival is this Saturday in Downtown Cary, celebrating Latin American culture with music, food, dancing and more, from noon to 5 PM.

The Trailblazers perform a free concert at Sertoma Amphitheater at Bond Park this Saturday, starting at 7 PM. This show is presented by PineCone.

To celebrate 40 Years of Greenways in Cary, the Cary Theater is holding a screening of the documentary “Mile…Mile & A Half” about the John Muir Trail at 7 PM. Before the screening, there will be a discussion and Q&A with town officials about the greenways system, and there will be s’mores after the documentary plays. This event is free to attend.

There are more Saturday events on our calendar.

Sunday, May 12, 2019

This Sunday is Mother’s Day, so check out our article on Mother’s Day in and around Cary for ideas.

Around the Triangle

Longleaf Film Festival is this Friday and Saturday with short films, documentaries, music videos and feature-length movies, many of which are made by local directors and writers. All screenings are free to attend with screenings throughout both days.

Beehive is a live musical with all songs from the 1960s and it runs all this weekend and next at the Kennedy Theatre in Downtown Raleigh.

All weekend long, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is showing mother-themed films for Mother’s Day.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree, Lindsey Chester and Jessica Patrick.