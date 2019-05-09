Downtown Road Closing Next Week

Cary, NC – One of Downtown Cary’s major roads is closing next week for repairs on the railroad crossing that runs across it.

Starting at 6 AM on Monday, May 13, 2019, part of Old Apex Road will be closed. This portion runs from High House Road to W Chatham Street.

This is a major artery into Downtown Cary so drivers entering this way should use SW Maynard Road to turn onto W Chatham Street and avoid going up Old Apex Road, or plan to enter Downtown Cary from a different side altogether to avoid traffic.

Old Apex Road will be closing to repair asphalt at the CSX railroad crossing, which was completed in January of this year.

This section of Old Apex Road is expected to open back up late Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Google Maps and Hal Goodtree.