NC DOT Proposes Changes to Cary Highway Interchange

Cary, NC – Along Walnut Street, Cary has a busy interchange that connects to three highways, and in an attempt to address congestion, the North Carolina Department of Transportation is proposing three different ramp reconstructions, as well as possible new lanes.

Near Crossroads Shopping Center, ramps connect Cary drivers to I-40, I-440, US-1 and US-64 and NC DOT is taking public comments and input until Thursday, May 23, 2019.

For Cary, the part that most impacts residents and drivers is three different interchange proposals, which would change how people turn onto both I-40 and I-440, with new lanes twisting drivers in new directions.

The red lines represent new ramps, while the red-and-white sections remain. Additionally, the yellow striped lines are future roadways that will be added onto I-440 leading toward North Raleigh. The gray striped sections are roadways that will be removed under these plans.

As part of the new proposed design, US-1 would add one lane, which means five lanes going both ways, and four lanes going both ways inside of the Gorman Street interchange.

Construction is not expected to start until 2023.

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of NC DOT and Hal Goodtree.