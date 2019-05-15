Weekend Events: North Carolina FC, Applause Youth Theater and More

Cary, NC – It’s heating up in Cary as we get closer to Summer, and there are many events to take advantage of the good weather. This weekend, you can see an outdoor movie at Bond Park, watch North Carolina FC compete at home and much more.

Thursday, May 16, 2019

The Cary Theater is playing a mix of new documentaries and feature films this weekend, starting with the moon landing documentary with never-before-seen footage “Apollo 11” at 2 and 7 PM on Thursday, as well as the biopic “Stan & Ollie” at 9 PM.

Raleigh Improv in Cary’s Parkside Town Commons hosts stand-up comedian and former TV host Carlos Mencia all this weekend, starting with a show at 8 PM on Thursday.

Friday, May 17, 2019

Applause! Cary Youth Theater starts their performance of “The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood” to celebrate their 20th season. The show takes place at the Cary Arts Center at 7:30 PM on Friday and Saturday, and 3 PM on Sunday.

The Cary Theater hosts acoustic musicians Jason Harrod and Jody Carroll this Friday. The performance is presented by Six String and it starts at 8 PM.

Bond Park is playing free outdoor movies this season, with Wreck-It Ralph playing starting around 7 PM. The Bond Park Boathosue will also be open at night for paddleboat rentals.

Saturday, May 18, 2019

The PineCone Youth Bluegrass Jam is this Saturday, with students in the PineCone youth program performing for free at the Cary Arts Center. The show also features Tatiana Hargreaves and it starts at 2 PM.

North Carolina FC returns home with a game against Birmingham Legion FC at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match begins at 7 PM.

Stand-up Comedians Nathan Timmel and Jeremy Alder perform at the Cary Theater this Saturday, starting at 8 PM.

Around the Triangle

The Got To Be NC Festival is all this weekend at the Fairgrounds in Raleigh, with a celebration of North Carolina food, music, drinks and more, and all free to attend.

Carolina Ballet performs one of the most famous ballets, Swan Lake, all this weekend at Memorial Auditorium in Downtown Raleigh.

Beer lovers can take part in a Blind IPA Taste Test at Durham’s Barley Labs on Friday, May 17 at 7:30 PM. There is a $12 entry fee but winners can get large growlers and gift cards.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar.