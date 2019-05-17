CAVA Bringing Fast Casual Mediterranean Food to Cary Crossroads

Cary, NC – Mediterranean restaurant CAVA is opening in Cary this month, promising authentic-tasting food that is also prepared and served fast.

CAVA opens in the Crossroads shopping center in Cary on Monday, May 20, 2019. CAVA has locations open in Chapel Hill and Raleigh but Chelsea Grieco, communications specialist for CAVA, said the restaurant was attracted to Cary as they looked for locations.

“When we first started looking at the Raleigh area last year, Cary immediately felt like a perfect place to open a CAVA restaurant,” Grieco said. “It’s a community with a great history, culture and diversity – something we always look for when opening a new restaurant.”

The restaurant chain, which started in Washington, DC, makes part of its mission statement balancing both fast dining with food quality and authentic Greek flavors.

“Our mission has always been to bring healthy, mind blowing meals to communities across the country. For us, that means developing recipes that are rooted in our Mediterranean heritage, cooked in-house from scratch, with fire, each and every day,” Grieco said. “We’re out to redefine the idea that fast and quality can’t be hand in hand and we’re excited to bring that spirit to the Cary community.”

Taking Flavors Home

To get the strong Greek and Mediterranean flavors that Grieco said CAVA promises, the restaurant sources ingredients from not only around the country but also the birthplace of these culinary styles.

“We form close relationships with our farmers and ranchers from around the world who share our obsession with quality. Whether that’s our olive oil producer in Greece – located just down the road from one of our founders’ family homes – to our lentil partner in Montana or our lamb shepherd in Virginia,” Grieco said.

CAVA also sells its own blends of sauces and dips such as tzakziki, harissa and hummus for customers to take home. Grieco said this started back at the original Washington, DC location when customers would ask to take these dishes with them.

“Our co-founder and head chef Dimitri Moshovitis didn’t want to disappoint, so after the restaurant closed, he would work alongside our other two co-founders to make larger batches of the products to sell to friends and families,” Grieco said.

CAVA’s products can be bought in-store, as well as at grocery chains such as Whole Foods.

“All of which use fresh, simple ingredients, free of artificial additives or preservatives and are vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free as well,” Grieco said.

CAVA opens on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 2001 Walnut St.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos courtesy of CAVA.