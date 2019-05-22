Summer 2019 Events In Cary

Cary, NC – Summer always brings out lots of exciting events, and this Summer is no different. Get started planning your fun times in Cary with help from our guide.

Events at Koka Booth Amphitheatre

8003 Regency Parkway, Cary

The North Carolina Symphony comes to Cary to perform. Some are classical concerts, others partner with bands and singers to create a unique show. Shows start at 7:30 PM

May 25 – Play with the Pros

June 1 – A Space Spectacular

June 7 – Piazzolla’s Four Seasons

June 8 – Vivaldi’s Four Seasons

June 15 – Classics Under the Stars

June 22 – Ben Folds

June 29 – Broadway’s Greatest Hits

July 4 – Independence Day Celebration

July 6 – Russian Night

July 12 – The Music of Chicago with Brass Transit

NC Summerfest wraps up with The Embers playing the Annual Beach Party on July 20.

All concerts start at 7:30 PM.

Koka Booth Amphitheater holds night-time outdoor movies, sponsored by WakeMed Cary Hospital.

June 14 – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (PG)

June 21 – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG)

June 28 – Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG)

July 5 – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (PG)

July 11 – Game Night (R)

July 26 – Incredibles 2 (PG)

August 9 – Jurassic World (PG-13)

August 16 – Black Panther (PG-13)

August 30 – A Star is Born (R)

Doors open at 7 and movies start at 8:30 PM.

Other Koka Booth Amphitheater Shows

Music and Comedy at the Cary Theater

122 E. Chatham St., Cary

In addition to showing movies, The Cary Theater hosts performances by musicians, stand-up comedians and more.

June 1 – The Wyatt Easterling Band, presented by Six String

July 12 – Claire Holley, presented by Six String

July 27 – David Olney and John Carlson, presented by Six String

August 17 – Michael Reno Harrell and Doug MacLeod, presented by Six String

Also at the Cary Theater, Beyond: the Film Festival plays from Thursday, June 20 to Sunday, June 23, with short films, screenwriting contests, workshops and more.

Cary’s Downtown Chowdown

On Sunday, July 14, Downtown Cary hosts a food truck rodeo on Academy Street, across from the Downtown Cary Park. There will also be live music on stage in the park. It runs from 12:30 to 5 PM.

Arts and Crafts

Cary has lots of artists and artisans and the town has multiple events to highlight these creators and give residents a chance to shop and see what people in their community have made.

200 S. Academy St., Cary

In Ashworth Village, every second Sunday at noon, there is a flea market with local arts and crafts as well as food. And you can hear live music from local musicians as well.

In galleries, museums, town buildings and more all across Cary, there will be receptions for artist exhibits. They start at 6 PM on every last Friday of the month, with opportunities to meet the artists and often refreshments will be provided.

Free Concert Series

All across the Spring and Summer, there are free outdoor concert events in Cary and Morrisville. At these shows, you can bring your own picnic and sit down and enjoy the shows.

Live in the District – Park West Village, Thursdays at 6:30 PM

Sertoma Concert Series – Bond Park, second Saturday of the month at 7 PM

Wind Down Wednesdays – Waverly Place, Wednesdays at 6 PM

Check out these concert series for specific details and dates.

Other Events and Festivals

Independence Day

On Independence Day, July 4, there will be events across town, with a larger celebration at Koka Booth Amphitheater.

801 High House Rd., Cary

Starting at 8 AM at Bond Park, there will be a fishing tournament with prizes for largest and smallest fish caught. Then, at 10:30 AM, there will be a parade starting at the Kiwanis Shelter with parade decorations starting at 9:30 AM. And at 11 AM, there will be various contests at the Bond Park Boathouse, from watermelon-eating to sidewalk decorating and more.

8003 Regency Parkway, Cary

Starting at 3 PM, Koka Booth Amphitheater will open up to guests and there will be fun events such as scavenger hunts and a Ferris wheel, with an ice cream eating contest at 4:30 PM. Then, at 5:45 PM, the Cary Town Band will begin performing, followed by the NC Symphony at 7:30 PM, playing patriotic music followed by a fireworks display. It is free to attend.

1520 Morrisville Pkwy, Morrisville

The Town of Morrisville holds a celebration on Independence Day Eve, July 3, with a free fireworks display at the Morrisville Community Park. It starts at 5 PM.

101 Dry Ave., Cary

On Independence Day Eve, July 3, there is a concert at the Cary Arts Center with a performance by Applause! Cary Youth Theater at 6:30 PM, followed by the Cary Town Band at 7:30 PM. This show is free to attend.

119 Ambassador Loop, Cary

This is a free bluegrass concert at the Page-Walker Arts & History Center, featuring ShadowGrass and PineCone camp students. It is presented by Six String and it starts at 6:30 PM.

801 High House Rd., Cary

This is a monthly event at the Bond Park Boathouse. See live music by local bands, with a food truck at each event. And, there are after-hours paddle boat rentals that you can take and ride around the lake on. They take place the first Friday of each month, starting at different times based on the dates.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree, Jessica Patrick and Michael Papich.